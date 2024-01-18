Coach: XTreme Couture ‘family’ secret behind Sean Strickland’s championship success | UFC 297

Say it ain’t so?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, defend’s his title for the first time ever against budding bad blood rival, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, this weekend (Jan. 20th, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena.

And, once again, he’ll have XTreme Couture’s Eric Nicksick in the corner with him.

Nicksick has been building up his reputation as a stellar coach for years, and 2023 saw him defy the odds by helping Strickland upend Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 back in Sept. 2023 in a fight virtually no one gave “Tarzan” a chance of winning. He followed that up one month later cornering Francis Ngannou to a razor thin-split decision loss against Tyson Fury in boxing (watch highlights).

In other words, the impossible seems possible with Nicksick.

Indeed, at the start of 2023 no one expected Strickland — mired in a two-fight losing skid — to be champion. Now, here he is in Toronto defending his title for the first time. How did Sean’s coach help take things to the next level?

“My whole goal is to give him a home first and try to help coach him after that,” he said in an interview with Shak MMA. “We’re not going to abandon him. We’re not going to leave him. We’re not going to kick him out. He has a place where he can be himself and be comfortable. I think by doing so it’s allowed him that room to grow as a martial artist and he’s in the position he’s at today because of the family he has around him now.

“He’s really leaned on us,” Nicksick continued. “He’s leaned on his team. He got a little emotional today after practice because it was his last spar at Xtreme Couture. The words that he said, the thing that translates most to me is that he has a family now.... The gist that I got is that, ‘I got a home. Thank you guys for giving me a home.’ I think that’s where a lot of people misunderstand him.”

Team Quest certainly did.

And that’s unsurprising because it’s easy to misunderstand Strickland, considering how quickly he vacillates between being a vulnerable everyman and violent psychopath. At UFC 296 just last month, Strickland sparked a crowd a brawl with Du Plessis in the stands — with women and children nearby.

The boneheaded incident didn’t surprise Nicksick, but he did tell his fighter this was exactly what “Stillknocks” wanted.

“I was actually headed home from the event,” Nicksick said. “The first thing I texted him was, ‘Did we win? How did we do?’ We had a chuckle back-and-forth. I get it. He’s a fighter. He’s a dude. He’s a meat eater. He’s going to be hopping on the chair. That’s just the way he is.

“Then there’s the coaching element where I have to step in and say, ‘Look, this is what he wants from us,’” Nicksick continued. “The best example I could possibly give was the guy who fought that night. I said, ‘Leon Edwards was poked and some foul heinous s—t was said about this dad. Do you know what he did? He fought tactically and calculated and didn’t let his emotions overrun the fight.’

“We’re not this type of fighter — we’re a tactical fighter,” Nicksick concluded. “I think if you fight with emotion that favors Dricus.’ He said, ‘Nope, you’re right. You’re absolutely right. Let’s stay on our course.’ And that was that.”

We’ll see if Strickland is able to keep his emotions in check throughout fight week and in the Octagon this Saturday night.

So far so good.

