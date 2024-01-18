Dricus Du Plessis is making no promises (not like this, anyway), but he’d love to defend UFC’s Middleweight title at UFC 300 ... if he can take the title off Sean Strickland at UFC 297 this weekend (Sat., Jan 20, 2024) in Toronto, Canada.

The bookies have “Stillknocks” as a very slight +100 underdog to “Tarzan.” That’s the kind of respect betting outlets are giving Strickland after he took out Israel Adesanya — a -770 favorite — at UFC 293 in his last fight back in Sept. 2023. Speaking of Adesanya, the former champ will be in Canada to watch the pay-per-view (PPV) main event ... and possibly enter the cage to challenge the winner to a fight?

If it’s Du Plessis standing with the belt, he’s hoping to be physically ready to fight at UFC 300, which takes place on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada (details here). And while Du Plessis didn’t mention Adesanya specifically, that’s clearly a fight worthy of UFC 300.

“Listen, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from this industry is, ‘Don’t say anything about after a fight,’” Du Plessis said at UFC 297 media day. “Because they will crucify you whether you’re injured or not. But, let me tell you this: [UFC 300] would be ideal. That would be an ideal situation. I would love to fight UFC 300. As a champion, it doesn’t get much much bigger than that. Except if we take it to South Africa.”

Adesanya and Du Plessis have already faced off in the cage when the South African defeated Robert Whittaker in highlight-reel fashion at UFC 290. A fight never came together due to a Dricus foot injury, opening the door to Strickland fighting — and beating — Adesanya.

So, “The Last Stylebender” could be very happy to face either man in the future.

Would it be at UFC 300 in April? That’s unclear. A possibly-injured Adesanya has been suggesting a return to action could happen soon, but he’s also repeatedly said he’s trying to be patient with his comeback. There’s also Khamzat Chimaev — if he can enter the United States these days.

And we know “DDP” would love that challenge.

Even if Du Plessis or Strickland are ready to turn things around in three months, does UFC have a potential Middleweight title showdown penciled in for its historic 300th PPV show? If something’s going to happen, we have no doubt it’ll happen fast after Strickland and Du Plessis fight at UFC 297.

Options are dwindling.

