Midnight Mania! Tom Aspinall addresses Alex Pereira UFC 300 rumors: ‘I don’t bully smaller guys’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 300 is starting to fill out, but the high-profile event is still in need of a main event.

There are a few rumors as to potential options. A Conor McGregor return is, of course, always on the table. As the UFC 297 main event and Middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis comes to fruition this weekend (Sat. Jan. 20, 2024), many believe the winner will face off versus Israel Adesanya as the signature fight at UFC 300. Finally, there are several options involving Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira potentially facing Magomed Ankalaev or jumping up to Heavyweight against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

The latter feels unlikely, but it’s also exactly the type of spectacle that UFC 300 is seeking. After all, Justin Gaethje defending his BMF belt opposite Max Holloway also sounded pretty unlikely just a month ago! Perhaps there’s a chance Pereira gets an opportunity to pick up a third (interim) belt?

Aspinall isn’t against it. He doesn’t seem particularly in love with the idea, but if “Poatan” wants to dance, the English talent is willing to throw down.

“If he wants to, I will,” Aspinall explained on his YouTube channel. “But I’m going on record and saying: I’m not a bully. I don’t bully smaller guys. But, if the smaller guy wants a scrap, count me in.”

Fortunately for Aspinall, I’ve yet to see a picture of Alex Pereira looking anything other than gigantic! If the two-division champion chases a third belt, I somehow expect him to evolve like a Pokemon and miraculously match his foe’s stature.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Insomnia

Sean Strickland has been in this game for a long time.

An unfortunate update to UFC Vegas 86. I was looking forward to seeing Lerone Murphy get his step up in competition!

Apologies to any POWs but I laughed out loud at this tweet regarding the new Pimblett and McCann tv show ...

Boy oh boy, this is terrible trash talk.

Former title challenger Lauren Murphy hasn’t been released, but she has been inactive for too long for the UFC rankings. Do Stipe Miocic and Brian Ortega next!

Real question for the comments section: how much would you pay for front row tickets to a Power Slap show?

Cool insight from Rafael dos Anjos, a man who has fought just about everybody.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

48 knockdowns in 20 professional boxing matches is a wild stat line.

I could’ve sworn this is the bad guy from Daredevil.

Nick Denis retired shortly after this win, but it’s an all-time great UFC elbow KO.

Random Land

10-8 ghost.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2023

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

