| Tom Aspinall says he’d be down to fight Alex Pereira at #UFC300 , via his YT channel. #UFC300 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/fQ4L70FCss

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 300 is starting to fill out, but the high-profile event is still in need of a main event.

There are a few rumors as to potential options. A Conor McGregor return is, of course, always on the table. As the UFC 297 main event and Middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis comes to fruition this weekend (Sat. Jan. 20, 2024), many believe the winner will face off versus Israel Adesanya as the signature fight at UFC 300. Finally, there are several options involving Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira potentially facing Magomed Ankalaev or jumping up to Heavyweight against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

The latter feels unlikely, but it’s also exactly the type of spectacle that UFC 300 is seeking. After all, Justin Gaethje defending his BMF belt opposite Max Holloway also sounded pretty unlikely just a month ago! Perhaps there’s a chance Pereira gets an opportunity to pick up a third (interim) belt?

Aspinall isn’t against it. He doesn’t seem particularly in love with the idea, but if “Poatan” wants to dance, the English talent is willing to throw down.

“If he wants to, I will,” Aspinall explained on his YouTube channel. “But I’m going on record and saying: I’m not a bully. I don’t bully smaller guys. But, if the smaller guy wants a scrap, count me in.”

Fortunately for Aspinall, I’ve yet to see a picture of Alex Pereira looking anything other than gigantic! If the two-division champion chases a third belt, I somehow expect him to evolve like a Pokemon and miraculously match his foe’s stature.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Insomnia

Sean Strickland has been in this game for a long time.

Sean Strickland interview before his UFC debut pic.twitter.com/ENLmZP6duO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 15, 2024

An unfortunate update to UFC Vegas 86. I was looking forward to seeing Lerone Murphy get his step up in competition!

BREAKING



Lerone Murphy has suffered an injury that has forced him out of his co-main event contest with Dan Ige on February 10.



“The Miracle” confirmed to @KyleDimondJou earlier this evening.



We wish @LeroneMurphy nothing but the speediest recovery. pic.twitter.com/2ESqhZS9zG — Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) January 17, 2024

Apologies to any POWs but I laughed out loud at this tweet regarding the new Pimblett and McCann tv show ...

I would rather be a prisoner of war than watch 30 seconds of this https://t.co/jBctJRuKBK — pdb (@nufcpb) January 17, 2024

Boy oh boy, this is terrible trash talk.

Former title challenger Lauren Murphy hasn’t been released, but she has been inactive for too long for the UFC rankings. Do Stipe Miocic and Brian Ortega next!

❌ Fighter removed: Lauren Murphy — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) January 16, 2024

Real question for the comments section: how much would you pay for front row tickets to a Power Slap show?

Powerslap VIP package prices have been released pic.twitter.com/uyFwBaSw6d — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 17, 2024

Cool insight from Rafael dos Anjos, a man who has fought just about everybody.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

48 knockdowns in 20 professional boxing matches is a wild stat line.

Artur Beterbiev has scored FORTY EIGHT knockdowns in only TWENTY professional fights.



Here's all 48 knockdowns in order. pic.twitter.com/e6uqzqYaeP — Jack Alter (@jacktalksboxing) January 16, 2024

I could’ve sworn this is the bad guy from Daredevil.

‘Crack-head’ fights his ‘Dealer’ in MMA bout in Russia at Epic Fighting! pic.twitter.com/Kb4FMhyLK2 — Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomas1991) January 17, 2024

Nick Denis retired shortly after this win, but it’s an all-time great UFC elbow KO.

Nick Denis KO1 Joseph Sandoval (Elbows)



01.20.2012 | UF©️ on FX 1 pic.twitter.com/P3w8a8JyLt — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) January 17, 2024

Random Land

10-8 ghost.

FIGHTER GETS KO’D SHADOW BOXING! pic.twitter.com/RhqiDRcgTw — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) January 16, 2024

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2023

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.