UFC 297 press conference video stream, LIVE updates | Strickland vs. Du Plessis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, will look to settle his personal score against and No. 2-ranked title contender, Dricus Du Plessis, while women’s bantamweight title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, will compete for Amanda Nunesvacated crown.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Jan. 18) at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s “no good” co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes’ vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

