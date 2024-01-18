Stabbed?!?!?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, will look to settle his personal score against and No. 2-ranked title contender, Dricus Du Plessis, while women’s bantamweight title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, will compete for Amanda Nunes’ vacated crown.

That’s not all.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Jan. 18) at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

