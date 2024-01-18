 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297: Dricus du Plessis not surprised ‘knowledgeable’ Israel Adesanya picked him to dethrone Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis are definitely not best friends, but “The Last Stylebender” picked “Stillknocks” to dethrone Sean Strickland this weekend (Sat., Jan., 20, 2024) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Despite his serious beef with Adesanya, Du Plessis isn’t surprised to hear the former Middleweight champion selected him to become the new division kingpin once the dust settles at the ESPN+-streamed PPV show.

“No, the man has a knowledge for fights. So, that makes sense. I don’t really consider that a good or a bad thing,” Du Plessis said during a recent media day to promote UFC 297 (video replay here), before giving Adesanya his flowers.

“I am happy to hear when someone thinks I am going to win, even though we have our difference as people, as one more to another,” he continued. “But, as fighters, I can only say good things about Adesanya the fighter.

“He has had some terrible fights where he has won the fight running and all of that,” Du Plessis concluded. “But, he has had some amazing fights. Some of the best fights we have seen. And he has had some of the best striking performances the UFC has ever seen. But that is a martial artist recognizing another. And in that case it is great to see someone like that know you have what it takes.”

Adesanya and Du Plessis were linked to fight each other in the main event of UFC 293 in Sept. 2023 before “Stillknocks” opted to delay his shot at the title to take some time to relax following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. As a result of that “bag-fumbling” decision, Strickland was given the opportunity to face Adesanya and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, Du Plessis will look to make up for his missed opportunity and capture UFC gold for the first time ever by taking out the man who shocked the world not too long ago. With a win, Du Plessis could get one step closer to a potential showdown against Adesanya.

Sooner than later?

