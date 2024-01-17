 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Don’t give him a platform:’ Sean Strickland goes off the rails at UFC 297 media day, MMA Twitter reacts

By Drake Riggs
For better or worse, we know what to expect with Sean Strickland at this point.

UFC 297 fight week is well underway and that means the return of the Middleweight champion, Strickland, who will defend his title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024). With every fight week comes media day and public speaking obligations, where Strickland arguably elicits his most reactions.

Today (Weds., Jan. 17, 2024) was no different, but perhaps a little more volatile than usual, as a Canadian reporter caught the aggressive end of a Strickland verbal frenzy. Known for his controversial opinions, Strickland in the past once tweeted he’d disown a son he’d have if they turned out to be gay. With Toronto being a more progressive city, the reporter attempted to ask Strickland about his beliefs and only got so far with a civil conversation.

“Are you a gay man? If you had a son and he was gay, you’d be like — you don’t want a grandkid?” Strickland asked. “Well, dude, you’re a weak f—king man, dude. You’re a part of the f—king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau. When he sees the bank accounts, you’re just f—king pathetic. The fact that you have no f—king backbone and as he’s shut down your f—king country and ceased bank accounts, you ask me some stupid s—t like that. Go f—k yourself. Move the f—k on, f—king coward.”

To follow up the response, Strickland was asked about more previous comments, this time regarding Bud Light and its support of the trans community and how he’d really go in on the product publicly given the chance.

“Here’s the thing about Bud Light,” Strickland said. “10 years ago, to be trans was a mental f—king illness, and now all the sudden, people like you that weaseled your f—king way into the world ... You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is wrong because of f—king you. The best thing is, the world is not buying it. The world’s not buying your f—king bulls—t and your f—king pedaling.

“The world’s not saying, ‘You’re right. Chick’s have dicks.’ The world’s saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids taught about who they can f—k in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference,’” he concluded. “This guy’s the f—king enemy. You want to look at the enemy to our world, it’s that motherf—ker right there, asking these stupid f—king questions.”

Strickland carried on with the media day for several minutes afterward, asking his manager, Lance Spaude, if he went too far or not. Spaude’s reaction couldn't be seen off-camera, but the internet certainly had plenty to say as Twitter’s been speaking in support and against the champion.

A win over Du Plessis would extend Strickland’s current streak to four (28-5) while the South African can make history as his country’s first titleholder, stretching his winning streak to nine (six in UFC, 20-2 overall).

