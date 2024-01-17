‘Don’t give him a platform:’ Sean Strickland goes off the rails at UFC 297 media day, MMA Twitter reacts

For better or worse, we know what to expect with Sean Strickland at this point.

UFC 297 fight week is well underway and that means the return of the Middleweight champion, Strickland, who will defend his title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024). With every fight week comes media day and public speaking obligations, where Strickland arguably elicits his most reactions.

Today (Weds., Jan. 17, 2024) was no different, but perhaps a little more volatile than usual, as a Canadian reporter caught the aggressive end of a Strickland verbal frenzy. Known for his controversial opinions, Strickland in the past once tweeted he’d disown a son he’d have if they turned out to be gay. With Toronto being a more progressive city, the reporter attempted to ask Strickland about his beliefs and only got so far with a civil conversation.

“Are you a gay man? If you had a son and he was gay, you’d be like — you don’t want a grandkid?” Strickland asked. “Well, dude, you’re a weak f—king man, dude. You’re a part of the f—king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau. When he sees the bank accounts, you’re just f—king pathetic. The fact that you have no f—king backbone and as he’s shut down your f—king country and ceased bank accounts, you ask me some stupid s—t like that. Go f—k yourself. Move the f—k on, f—king coward.”

To follow up the response, Strickland was asked about more previous comments, this time regarding Bud Light and its support of the trans community and how he’d really go in on the product publicly given the chance.

“Here’s the thing about Bud Light,” Strickland said. “10 years ago, to be trans was a mental f—king illness, and now all the sudden, people like you that weaseled your f—king way into the world ... You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is wrong because of f—king you. The best thing is, the world is not buying it. The world’s not buying your f—king bulls—t and your f—king pedaling.

“The world’s not saying, ‘You’re right. Chick’s have dicks.’ The world’s saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids taught about who they can f—k in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference,’” he concluded. “This guy’s the f—king enemy. You want to look at the enemy to our world, it’s that motherf—ker right there, asking these stupid f—king questions.”

Strickland carried on with the media day for several minutes afterward, asking his manager, Lance Spaude, if he went too far or not. Spaude’s reaction couldn't be seen off-camera, but the internet certainly had plenty to say as Twitter’s been speaking in support and against the champion.

Sean Strickland would like to remind you that he is on some straight up Handmaid’s Tale shit in terms of his personal views, while also reminding you that he can’t handle being asked about those views without freaking out. https://t.co/txHppIakQI — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) January 17, 2024

Two weeks ago he was crying on a podcast about not receiving love from his father and now his response to somebody saying that they’d love their son unconditionally, is to call them a “weak man who is part of the problem”… And I’m supposed to feel bad for this dumbass https://t.co/9aTg00JUXB — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) January 17, 2024

"If you don't care that your child is gay, you're a weak man. Also, I will stab you if you bring up my traumatic childhood" is a wild disconnect that fits so well into this era of stupidity in MMA https://t.co/LcI3ycS83J — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) January 17, 2024

NEW: UFC champ Sean Strickland tells Canadian journalist to go "f**k" himself after the journalist tried asking a 'gotcha' question about the LGBT community.







"You're a weak f**king man. You're the f**king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau."



"The fact that you have no… pic.twitter.com/LpThPtBFwD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2024

This sport is getting grosser by the minute … https://t.co/wIdX7sdl4h — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) January 17, 2024

I understand from a journalist pov asking these types of qns and not shying away from these topics, etc.



However, when you have someone like Sean who is confrontational, at times volatile, and has very polarizing beliefs, maybe don't give him a platform asking these qns ‍♀️ https://t.co/8fikDV0kH5 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 17, 2024

The sheer joy and glee he expresses while stating what we all know to be common sense and matters of fact! https://t.co/nBq30lq9sG pic.twitter.com/g4h5AC67rO — TexasAF (@DillowTalk2) January 17, 2024

This guy STRICKLAND IS A LEGEND FREE SPEECH MY MAN TELLING MORONS HOW IT IS ITS GREAT TO BE AN AMERICAN PATRIOT WE GOT YOUR BACK HEY CANADAS TRUDEAU ⬇️ https://t.co/1hy9Xp7NNF pic.twitter.com/3aD9yk0gq6 — Biologicalwomenrule (@MAKUFCGR8AGAIN) January 17, 2024

This a truth speaking man, who isnt selling his soul for the bullshit this world is trying to push & promote onto people & especially kids. But of course the soyboys of this country will have their feelings hurt. The truth hurts. Sean’s 100% on whats going on in this sick world. https://t.co/vuAOZz5TLp — Pauli.♤ (@MMAPauli) January 17, 2024

The quote tweets on this rant are amazing. Am I the only one who finds it weird that someone who is this all in on family values doesn’t have a wife or children? Would that take too much time away from getting sweaty with the fellas? https://t.co/ty1mUBIEzK — Mike Harrington (@TheMHarrington) January 17, 2024

Sad comments from a world champion. He shouldn't be given a platform to spread hate. I hope he loses Saturday and goes back to obscurity. https://t.co/zMVrPx9cbs — Shawn (@McCormick_13) January 17, 2024

A win over Du Plessis would extend Strickland’s current streak to four (28-5) while the South African can make history as his country’s first titleholder, stretching his winning streak to nine (six in UFC, 20-2 overall).

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.