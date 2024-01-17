 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297’s Sean Strickland slams ‘fraudulent’ Colby Covington for ‘cringeworthy’ persona, embarrassing Trump dump

By Jesse Holland
Longtime welterweight contender, Colby Covington, thinks reigning UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, is a “(expletive) punk” and “pathetic excuse of a human being,” which is kind of like the diaper calling the toilet paper sh*tty.

Strickland, however, was able to win a championship title.

“Yeah, unlike Colby Covington, the fraudulent man himself,” Strickland told ESPN (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “He’s just fraudulent. I think to be a UFC fighter, it is a sense of entertainment, WWE. But you want to base your character on authenticity and then you have somebody like Colby, who is a fictional persona that he’s created when he’s not trying to fall on Trump’s d*ck.”

There’s an Oval Orifice joke in here somewhere, but let’s table that for now.

Part of Covington’s gimmick includes his undying love and support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, though you could argue the feeling may not be mutual after Trump bailed on the UFC 296 headliner while Covington was giving his post-fight speech.

The 35 year-old Covington was soundly defeated by current welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards early last month, marking the third time “Chaos” has tried (and failed) to capture the 170-pound throne.

“It is the most cringeworthy sh*t,” Strickland continued. “It’s so f*cked that Trump left the arena while he was giving his speech. It’s like watching the ugly girl get rejected at a party. You feel bad for the guy at this point. Don’t worry, Colby, he knows your name.”

Trump also knows the name Dricus Du Plessis (thanks to this “too cool” moment).

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297's "no good" co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes' vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

Strickland will defend his 185-pound strap against “Stillknocks” in the upcoming UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

