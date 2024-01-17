Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 20) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the first PPV card of the promotion’s 2024 fight campaign.

To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 297 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET, which includes appearances from reigning 185-pound champion Sean Strickland and No. 2-ranked title challenger Dricus Du Plessis, among others.

Here’s the full list of UFC 297 media day participants:

Sean Strickland – UFC middleweight champion

Dricus Du Plessis – No. 2 UFC middleweight

Raquel Pennington – No. 2 UFC women’s bantamweight

Mayra Buena Silva – No. 3 UFC women’s bantamweight

Neil Magny – No. 13 UFC welterweight

Mike Malott – UFC welterweight

Chris Curtis – No. 13 UFC middleweight

Marc-Andre Barriault – UFC middleweight

Arnold Allen – No. 4 UFC featherweight

Mosvar Evloev – No. 9 UFC featherweight

Brad Katona – UFC bantamweight

Charles Jourdain – UFC featherweight

Serhiy Sidey – UFC bantamweight

Lineup subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 297 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.