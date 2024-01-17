Show No Mersey! Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann to star in upcoming BBC series

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in a new reality television show on BBC 3 this summer.

The program — entitled Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey — will follow the two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars through their fight (and personal) lives as they struggle with the ups-and-downs of being combat sports stars.

Literally.

The “Mersey” part of the show’s title is a pun on the River Mersey, which travels through Liverpool, where the two fighters hail from.

“We can’t wait for you all to see what a day in the life for us both entails,” said Pimblett and McCann (yes, both of them somehow, according to BBC). “It’s not all sunshine and rainbows and a lot goes into what we do. You won’t believe it until you see it, so get watching.”

BBC promises a good dose of reality viewing as provided by Pimblett’s wife, Laura, who is pregnant with twins, and McCann’s fiancee, Ellis, who seems like a sweet lass. Maybe after this we’ll have less idiot fans asking if Pimblett and McCann are romantically linked.

After going on a solid three-fight win streak (including an impressive spinning elbow knockout in 2022), McCann has struggled with two back-to-back losses. The last time we saw her in the cage was for a nasty first round submission loss to Jilija Stoliarenko in July 2023. McCann always takes her losses hard and the mental game will be a big part of her next fight.

She’s set to scrap with Diana Belbita at UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As for Pimblett, his career continues to move upward. He’s 21-3 across mixed martial arts (MMA) and undefeated (5-0) in UFC. After a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon and a long layoff because of injury, Pimblett returned to win a one-sided contest against former interim Lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 296 in Dec. 2023 (watch highlights here). He’s currently eating his way across the United Kingdom despite a past declaration that’d he’d stop binge-eating between fights.

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey airs this summer on BBC 3 in the United Kingdom and on BBC’s iPlayer for folks around the world with a decent VPN.

