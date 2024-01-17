UFC Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, isn’t the most sentimental man you’ll ever meet, and that extends to his feelings about the duct-taped, 185-pound belt he now carries.

Strickland is set to face Dricus Du Plessis in UFC 297’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It’ll be his first title defense since taking the division title off Israel Adesanya back in Sept. 2023 (watch highlights). In a new interview with ESPN, he was asked about how the belt had changed his life.

“You know, it’s hard for me to go to Walmart these days,” Strickland replied. “I go to the Walmart, one of my favorite things to do was to go to Walmart like right before closing time, just wander around and buy all the useless Chinese s— I shouldn’t buy. But now, I’m a little bit too famous for Walmart. Kind of not a huge fan of that.

“That’s big-time famous,” he jokingly added. “You’d be surprised how many UFC fans are at Walmart.”

Strickland’s popularity has soared through the roof since he defeated “The Last Stylebender.” So, what does “Tarzan” attribute to this sudden change in appreciation?

“Most people suck, most athletes suck,” Strickland said. “People like me because they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s my white trash uncle that I used to hang out with! I know that guy, lookit, he’s famous, he’s making money.’

“And then you have the superstars like McGregor who walk around in a f—ing suit and you have all these guys that like — you’re a f—ing punching bag, dude,” Strickland concluded. “At what point do you forget that you are? You are a punching bag.”

Strickland will hopefully avoid looking too much like punching bag against the heavy-hitting Du Plessis, who has finished five of his six UFC opponents. Indeed, “Stillknocks” is a dump truck crashing into whomever he fights, while Strickland does his best work against people he sucks into a technical striking battle.

He does have a solid “x-factor:” he’s coming into UFC 297 with long-time head coach, Erick Nicksick, who led Strickland to the title and Francis Ngannou into the very top of the Heavyweight boxing game.

Cheat code activated?

