UFC 300 odds, latest betting lines: Justin Gaethje, Bobby Green open as favorites over Max Holloway, Jim Miller

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced a pair of fan-friendly fights for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, set to go down on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes the lightweight collision between No. 2-ranked title contender Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

“The Highlight” will be putting his “BMF” belt on the line against “Blessed.”

Gaethje, 35, opened as the -140 betting favorite and quickly jumped to -200, according to BetOnline.ag, with the 32 year-old Holloway opening at +120 before slipping to +170.

Also getting announced for UFC 300 was the 155-pound showdown between veteran bangers Bobby Green and Jim Miller. Green, three years younger than “A-10” at 37, opened as the -165 favorite and currently sits at -205. Miller, fresh off his record-setting submission at UFC Vegas 84, opened as the +145 betting underdog and has now dropped to +175.

Sorry, no room for “The Irish Dragon” at UFC 300.

Related Khabib Coach Walks Back Comeback Comments For UFC 300

UFC 300 does not yet have a main event, but several big names have already been attached to the increasingly-stacked fight card. Among them are Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic, who collide for a spot in the crowded 205-pound title chase. In addition, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes his return against fast-rising division contender Arman Tsarukyan.

For the current UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.