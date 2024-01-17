The ugly saga of Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis hopefully comes to an end this Saturday (Jan. 20, 2024) when “Tarzan” defends his Middleweight belt against “Stillknocks” at UFC 297. The Toronto, Canada, faithful inside Scotiabank Arena will also get to see Mayra Bueno Silva challenge Raquel Pennington for vacant Bantamweight gold and top Canuck prospect, Mike Malott, make a big step up in class against Neil Magny.

UFC 297 is the first of many 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) events from the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, so let’s get liquid while we can. Here’s how ...

Taylor Lapilus

I knew he’d give Farid Basharat a lot more trouble than the odds suggested, but it just wasn’t quite enough trouble. Basharat racked up enough control to offset Lapilus’ limited output on the feet and take home a hard-fought decision.

Tom Nolan

I said going in that Motta had a real chance if he could pull the trigger — and despite multiple fights of failing to pull the trigger — he did so here. I figured Nolan was durable enough to survive that worst-case scenario ... and I was very incorrect.

Ricky Simon

Masterful work by Mario Bautista. He scrambled out of several bad spots and beat the confidence out of Simon when I thought Simon would be the one sapping “The Dragon’s” will.

What Went Right?

Preston Parsons, Josh Van and Jim Miller

Attrition did the trick for all three men — nice work!

UFC 297 Odds For The Under Card:

Brad Katona (-192) vs. Garrett Armfield (+160)

Skip it. I give Katona the edge thanks to his experience, grappling and toughness, but he’s also very easy to hit and Armfield packs a wallop.

Charles Jourdain (-190) vs. Sean Woodson (+145)

I really like Woodson as an underdog here. Not only is he by far the savvier boxer of the two, but he’s also got nine inches of reach on Jourdain. While Jourdain is a cut above the sluggers that Woodson previously out-classes, there’s still enough going “The Sniper’s” way to merit a bet at positive odds.

Serhiy Sidey (-175) vs. Ramon Taveras (+145)

The stoppage in their fist fight was undoubtedly early, but the way Sidey engineered that knockdown has me thinking he can get a legit finish this time. He took Taveras’ best shot multiple times, got the timing down on Taveras’ preferred counter left, then punished it decisively. Sidey’s durability and superior body of work should carry him past the heavier hitter.

Gillian Robertson (-245) vs. Polyana Viana (+200)

If Robertson can’t win this, I’m not sure where she goes from here. She’s a much better wrestler than Viana, has a top-notch top game to back it up, and is tough enough to take Viana’s punches on the feet. Iasmin Lucindo just showed off the roadmap for beating Viana ... all Robertson needs to do is trust her grappling.

Yohan Lainesse (-148) vs. Sam Patterson (+124)

Try a smidge on Patterson at positive odds. Lainesse has yet to impress in three UFC appearances and sports a notoriously weak gas tank, so if Patterson can survive the initial rush, it’ll be smooth sailing from there.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-360) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+285)

Jasudavicius is too tough and too good a wrestler for Cachoeira to beat, so she’s a decent parlay anchor. That said, I also really like the “Over 2.5” line at -166. Jasudavicius has gone the distance in eight consecutive bouts and absorbed everything Tracy Cortez and Natalia Silva dished out, so it’s hard to see Cachoeira putting her down.

Malcolm Gordon (-166) vs. Jimmy Flick (+140)

This is a much better matchup for Flick than these odds suggest. For the first time in a while, he’ll be the better wrestler in the cage. Gordon succumbs to more than 90 percent of all takedowns sent his way — and considering Flick’s top game is legitimately elite — that’s good news for “The Brick.” Send a few bucks his way.

UFC 297 Odds For The Main Card:

Sean Strickland (-130) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+110)

I can’t wrap my head around either of these men, so we might as well just go with the underdog. As much of a meme as Du Plessis can be, he executed a perfect gameplan against one of the division’s best and most well-rounded fighters in Robert Whittaker and has clearly touched a nerve going into this one.

Mayra Bueno Silva (-162) vs. Raquel Pennington (+136)

Both of these women are too inconsistent to merit investment. Silva alternates between stunning violence and agonizing passivity, while Pennington is just as likely to box up her opponent as she is to lean on them for 15 minutes.

Mike Malott (-345) vs. Neil Magny (+275)

Magny has a tendency to flip the script and is markedly better than any of Malott’s previous opponents. Malott should still win more often than not thanks to Magny’s well-documented weaknesses, but it’s probably best to avoid this one.

Chris Curtis (-198) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+163)

After those debacles against Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov, I don’t trust Curtis to handle any strikers with competent lateral movement. Luckily for Curtis, Barriault’s as straightforward a slugger as they come. Curtis is too durable, sharp and well-conditioned for Barriault to overwhelm, so put some down on “The Action Man.”

Movsar Evloev (-198) vs. Arnold Allen (+164)

Both of these men have a tendency to let fights get way closer than they should be, as seen in Evloev’s decision over Nik Lentz and Allen’s decision over Sodiq Yusuff. It’s probably best to leave this alone.

UFC 297 Best Bets:

Single bet — Jimmy Flick: Bet $60 to make $84

Single bet — Sean Woodson: Bet $40 to make $58

Single bet — Dricus Du Plessis: Bet $40 to make $44

Parlay — Jasmine Jasudavicius and Sam Patterson: Bet $40 to make $74.48

Parlay — Gillian Robertson and Jasudavicius/Cachoeira Over 2.5: Bet $40 to make $50

Parlay — Serhiy Sidey and Chris Curtis: Bet $50 to make $68.25

UFC 297 is not the finest card Canada has ever seen, but there should be some quality.

Initial Investment For 2024: $600

Current Total: $517.26

