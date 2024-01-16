Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green added to expanding UFC 300 super event

Jim Miller (37-17, 1 no contest) is getting his wish.

The record holder for most wins and fights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history, Miller, has made it clear for several months that he wants to be the only fighter to have fought on UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300. After another solid win at UFC Vegas 84 this past weekend (Jan. 13, 2024) over Gabriel Benitez via third round face crank (watch highlights), Miller now turns around to battle Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 no contest) at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024. UFC CEO, Dana White, announced the Lightweight bout on social media today (Tues., Jan. 16, 2024).

It’s not Paul Felder, Matt Brown, or even Brock Lesnar ... but the Green match up has the potential to bring the fireworks regardless. The pair have been matched thrice throughout their UFC runs with issues on Green’s end canceling the bouts on all occasions.

Green’s last appearance was a rough one when he took on a short-notice replacement, Jalin Turner, at UFC Austin last month (Dec. 2, 2023). Turner blazed through “King” in the first round with strikes (watch highlights), resulting in one of the worst late stoppages in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

A win for Miller would extend his current streak to three straight victories.

The current UFC 300 line up can be seen below.

115lbs.: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

155lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

205lbs.: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

145lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

185lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

135lbs.: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

155lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Related Turner Initially Turned Green Down For UFC Austin