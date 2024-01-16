 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White breaks blockbuster ‘BMF’ news for UFC 300 fight card: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

By Drake Riggs
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v The Korean Zombie Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 300 continues to get big fights added to its historic line up.

The former UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway (25-7), is set to make his return to the ranks of Lightweight at UFC 300 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2024. Holloway will be welcomed back to 155 pounds when he challenges for the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in a five-round affair against the current titleholder, Justin Gaethje (25-4), UFC CEO, Dana White, announced today (Tues., Jan. 16, 2024).

Gaethje, 35, became the second BMF champion in promotion history, superseding Jorge Masvidal, when he scored a second round head kick knockout against Dustin Poirier (watch highlights) in their rematch at UFC 291 in July 2023. The win aligned “The Highlight” on a trajectory for a potential third opportunity at undisputed UFC Lightweight gold. Instead, he gets to be one-half of a fantasy match up that he has admitted in recent months wasn’t exactly something he was looking for.

The 32-year-old Holloway coincidentally hasn’t fought at Lightweight since a rematch of his own opposite Poirier when vying for an interim strap in April 2019. Unfortunately for “Blessed,” he lost the bout via an action-packed unanimous decision before returning to Featherweight, where he was the champion at the time. Holloway is 5-3 in his eight fights since then with only losses to the current 145-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, on his resume.

The current UFC 300 line up can be seen below.

  • 115lbs.: (C)Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • 155lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
  • 155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • 205lbs.: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
  • 145lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • 185lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
  • 135lbs.: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • 155lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

