Laura Sanko left out in the cold as Dominick Cruz replaces Joe Rogan at UFC 297 commentary desk

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international events, so the promotion will call up former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz to take his place at UFC 297 on Sat. night (Jan. 20) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. “The Dominator” will take the commentary desk alongside ex-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and veteran play-play-play broadcaster Jon Anik.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

MMA fans were campaigning for the return of Laura Sanko, who made her pay-per-view (PPV) debut at UFC 293 last fall. In fact, a growing number of viewers are in favor of her replacing Rogan altogether, after Sanko “killed it” during the “Down Under” broadcast. Since UFC CEO Dana White considers Rogan to be the greatest of all time, expect the former Fear Factor host to remain on board until he retires.

Rogan turned 56 back in August.

UFC 297 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight between defending 185-pound champion Sean Strickland and No. 2-ranked title contender Dricus Du Plessis. In the UFC 297 co-main event, bantamweight veterans Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will collide for the vacant 135-pound strap. In addition, welterweight mainstays Neil Magny and Mike Malott hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

