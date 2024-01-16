Former UFC title challenger and Top 10 contender quietly removed from UFC rankings

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 84 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, the first fight card from the promotion in several weeks. Event headliners Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker retained their spots on the 205-pound ladder, despite the victory for Ankalaev, since Walker was already ranked four spots below the Russian bruiser at No. 7.

The only significant change in today’s rankings update is the removal of former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy, who was previously ranked at No. 6. The opening — reportedly due to “inactivity” — allowed longtime fan favorite, Joanne Wood, to sneak back into the Top 15 at No. 15. In addition, the bottom half of the flyweight rankings all enjoyed a bump up in their current placement.

Murphy, 40, is currently unbooked.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Alex Pereira

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Sean O’Malley +1

8. Sean Strickland -1

9. Israel Adesanya

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Aljamain Sterling

12. Tom Aspinall

13. Max Holloway

14. Kamaru Usman

15. Jiri Prochazka

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Amir Albazi

3. Brandon Royval

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Alex Perez

8. Muhammad Mokaev

9. Matt Schnell

10. Tim Elliott

11. Tagir Ulanbekov

12. Steve Erceg

13. Su Mudaerji

14. David Dvorak

15. Tatsuro Taira

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Dominick Cruz

11. Pedro Munhoz

12. Jonathan Martinez

13. Umar Nurmagomedov +1

14. Mario Bautista *NR

15. Ricky Simon -2

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen -1

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Movsar Evloev

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. (T) Alex Caceres

14. (T) Lerone Murphy +1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Jalin Turner +1

10. Dan Hooker -1

11. (T) Rafael dos Anjos

11. (T) Benoit Saint-Denis +1

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Colby Covington

6. (T) Stephen Thompson

6. (T) Sean Brady +1

8. Geoff Neal

9. Vicente Luque

10. Ian Machado Garry

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Kevin Holland

13. Neil Magny

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen +1

8. Roman Dolidze -1

9. Khamzat Chimaev

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Paul Craig

13. Anthony Hernandez +1

14. Chris Curtis -1

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov +1

7. Johnny Walker -1

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Tai Tuivasa +1

9. Serghei Spivac -1

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura -1

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Rodrigo Nascimento +1

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Julianna Pena

5. Erin Blanchfield

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Carla Esparza

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Raquel Pennington

13. Amanda Lemos

14. Ketlen Vieira

15. Irena Aldana

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Yan Xiaonan

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Marina Rodriguez

8. Mackenzie Dern

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Luana Pinheiro

11. Loopy Godinez

12. Tabatha Ricci

13. Angela Hill

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Chookagian

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Maycee Barber +1

7. Viviane Araújo +1

8. Amanda Ribas +1

9. Natalia Silva +1

10. Tracy Cortez +1

11. Ariane Lipski +1

12. Karine Silva +1

13. Casey O’Neill +1

14. Andrea Lee +1

15. Joanne Wood *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. (T) Karol Rosa

9. (T) Macy Chiasson +1

11. Miesha Tate

12. Norma Dumont

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Jan. 20, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.