Johnny Walker has released a statement following his disappointing second round technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev in UFC Vegas 84’s main event this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walker was his usual dynamic self through the first round, firing off wild spinning attacks. None of them landed with much power, but he was keeping Ankalaev from imposing his game. Something shifted in the second round, though. Gone were the constant attacks.

Instead, Ankalaev stalked Walker, who got stuck circling to the left endlessly.

Things ended when Ankalaev darted in and attacked, stunning Walker with a punch to the side of the head that dropped the Brazilian fighter. A follow-up punch on the ground broke Walker’s nose (see the finish here), and the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:42 of round two.

Now, Walker has recorded a message for his fans on social media.

“Win or learn, right, coach!” the video caption read. “Fighting the best in the world, one little mistake cost the win. You don’t make me so you can’t break me, you didn’t build me so you can’t kill me! Let’s keep climbing.

“I’m good, just a little scratch on my nose,” he said in the video, with his wife by his side. “I going to watch my fight, I wanna see what mistakes I did a little later on and I’m gonna put on my YouTube channel here the recalculations to see what I did wrong and talk more about the fight.

“It is what it is, we fight the best in the world,” Walker continued. “I’m one of the best in the world, they’re gonna face the best in the world. Could be me, could be him. So he had a better night than me, congratulations to him, Magomed Ankalaev. I hope he get the belt now. And I’m gonna keep grinding, keep grinding and going for wars, going upward. Thanks everyone for the sport and I’m gonna take a few days off then come back to the gym, come back better.”

The loss to Ankalaev snaps a three-fight unbeaten streak for Walker, but it’s not all bad news. Apparently, his performance was strong enough to push his Light Heavyweight ranking up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. ... upward! Meanwhile, Ankalaev remained at No. 3, just behind Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill and division champion, Alex Pereira.

Just where Walker wanted to be.

