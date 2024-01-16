Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Francis Ngannou is officially 0-1 since leaving the UFC, yet “The Predator” just keeps winning.

When it was announced that Ngannou was pursuing free agency outside of the Octagon, his decision was met with a fair amount of criticism. He was accused of ducking Jon Jones, ruining his legacy, and, of course, fumbling the bag. Then, he signed an absolutely massive contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL), knocked down Tyson Fury, and made many millions of dollars in the process. Oh yeah, another big Saudi Arabian paycheck awaits when he squares off versus Anthony Joshua in March.

Ngannou is on course to make unheard of money for an MMA fighter (outside of Conor McGregor, at least). That’s not bad for a former sand miner, and there certainly isn’t a fumbled bag in sight.

In fact, Ngannou’s business savvy and willingness to bet on himself are now the subject of a new Harvard Business School case study. According to its author, Harvard professor Anita Elberse, Ngannou’s manager Marquel Martin was instrumental in making it happen — the very same manager that UFC threatened to sue!

New case alert! The unparalleled @francis_ngannou now stars in his own @HarvardHBS case study, and rightly so. (Thank you, @Marquel_Martin, for making it all possible! ) Leave a comment below if you want a chance to win a free preview copy! pic.twitter.com/XHS80RSI1e — Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) January 15, 2024

Francis Ngannou reacted to the case study announcement by tweeting, “The business of sport” accompanied by a sunglasses and chess emoji.

If and when excerpts from the study and financial numbers release online, expect to find them right here.

Insomnia

Horrendous news. Here’s wishing all the best to Ryan Curtis’ recovery.

Irish Flyweight, Ryan Curtis, has suffered a horror injury in the gym per Leah McCourt.



This is incredibly distressing to read. He was scheduled to fight for the Cage Conflict title this year. pic.twitter.com/aXqZM57jBP — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 13, 2024

Saudi Arabia turning down UFC Apex-esque fights and forcing the card to be delayed is already the funniest story of the year.

this is 100% what happened behind the scenes https://t.co/6Uvgkc1PvC pic.twitter.com/8UFhdMhKhx — OOC MMA (@oocmma) January 15, 2024

A flash from the past!

February 1998 - Joe Rogan explains the UFC to Conan O’Brien pic.twitter.com/FOGfFu2Mnq — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 14, 2024

Bahamondes vs. Giagos reads like a fun and competitive “Prelim” fight to me.

Made possible by impressive hip mobility:

Lamnammoon's legs came out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/E4KO8VrRj9 — Muay Thai Scholar (@MuayThaiScholar) January 13, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is honestly one of the most entertaining fighters on social media.

Watch out motherfuckers. I’m a purple belt in jiu jitsu. pic.twitter.com/8C0bbpWrO9 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) January 13, 2024

Sean Strickland may not watch tape, but based on the Israel Adesanya fight, his coaches and team sure do!

Sean Strickland says he doesn’t prepare game plans for his opponents.



“Guys I never have a game plan. I never even watched [Adesanya’s] fights. I might have watched him fight Whittaker once.



I was actually there when [Du Plessis] clowned Whittaker. I watched that one”#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/AtzyM52ktj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 15, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

MMA fighting looked a little different 24 years ago.

Babalu Sobral KO2 Brad Kohler (Soccer Kick)



01.15.2000 | WEF 8 - Goin' Platinum pic.twitter.com/EZSBaEPm4B — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) January 12, 2024

Even as a longtime jiu-jitsu guy, I think face-kicking one’s way out of an armbar should be legal. Let go!

Kendra McIntyre lost by DQ to Jayde Sheeley due to these illegal kicks while stuck in an armbar #LFA174 pic.twitter.com/PoqBOLlTKq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 13, 2024

Are you looking forward to Beterbiev vs. Bivol?

BETERBIEV KNOCKS OUT SMITH TO KEEP HIS STREAK ALIVE



20 fights | 20 wins | 20 knockouts pic.twitter.com/szEsSqpkZA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2024

Random Land

So, this guy just casually has the ability to fly? Incredible athleticism.

Squats level 1 -> level 10 pic.twitter.com/znCaBlK6dc — All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) January 14, 2024

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2023

