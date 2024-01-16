 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Francis Ngannou stars in new Harvard case study — ‘The business of sport’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou Press Conference Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Francis Ngannou is officially 0-1 since leaving the UFC, yet “The Predator” just keeps winning.

When it was announced that Ngannou was pursuing free agency outside of the Octagon, his decision was met with a fair amount of criticism. He was accused of ducking Jon Jones, ruining his legacy, and, of course, fumbling the bag. Then, he signed an absolutely massive contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL), knocked down Tyson Fury, and made many millions of dollars in the process. Oh yeah, another big Saudi Arabian paycheck awaits when he squares off versus Anthony Joshua in March.

Ngannou is on course to make unheard of money for an MMA fighter (outside of Conor McGregor, at least). That’s not bad for a former sand miner, and there certainly isn’t a fumbled bag in sight.

In fact, Ngannou’s business savvy and willingness to bet on himself are now the subject of a new Harvard Business School case study. According to its author, Harvard professor Anita Elberse, Ngannou’s manager Marquel Martin was instrumental in making it happen — the very same manager that UFC threatened to sue!

Francis Ngannou reacted to the case study announcement by tweeting, “The business of sport” accompanied by a sunglasses and chess emoji.

If and when excerpts from the study and financial numbers release online, expect to find them right here.

Insomnia

Horrendous news. Here’s wishing all the best to Ryan Curtis’ recovery.

Saudi Arabia turning down UFC Apex-esque fights and forcing the card to be delayed is already the funniest story of the year.

A flash from the past!

Bahamondes vs. Giagos reads like a fun and competitive “Prelim” fight to me.

Made possible by impressive hip mobility:

Merab Dvalishvili is honestly one of the most entertaining fighters on social media.

Sean Strickland may not watch tape, but based on the Israel Adesanya fight, his coaches and team sure do!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

MMA fighting looked a little different 24 years ago.

Even as a longtime jiu-jitsu guy, I think face-kicking one’s way out of an armbar should be legal. Let go!

Are you looking forward to Beterbiev vs. Bivol?

Random Land

So, this guy just casually has the ability to fly? Incredible athleticism.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2023

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania