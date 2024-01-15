Saudi Arabia reportedly unsatisfied with inaugural UFC card, forces promotion to postpone and improve

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have some work to do on its debut event in Saudi Arabia.

Ariel Helwani reported today (Mon., Jan. 15, 2024) on The MMA Hour that UFC Saudia Arabia is expected to be rescheduled from its March 2, 2024, date to sometime in June 2024. The event currently has no main event and will be the promotion’s debut in the oil-rich nation after it struck an event deal in 2023.

“The planned March 2 UFC event in Saudi Arabia is being postponed and the target is June,” Helwani said. “I was told that the reason for the postponement is because they just want — the powers that be in Saudi Arabia — a, how should we put it, more entertaining fight card. A deeper fight card with bigger names on it. [They] weren’t too pleased with what was being offered. So, it is being at this point moved to later in the year, June.”

UFC Saudi Arabia has eight fights booked so far, presumably shaping it close to completion with only three ranked fighters on tap. The event was originally planned to be — and still is, for now — a free ESPN+ fight night card, but Helwani added speculation that it could shift to a pay-per-view (PPV).

In that case, UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, returning to defend his title would seemingly be the likeliest (or best) option. Makhachev recently noted how he does hope to defend his title against Justin Gaethje in the same month that UFC Saudi Arabia is being pushed back to.

Checkout the current UFC Saudi Arabia line up below:

155 lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

155 lbs.: Ľudovít Klein vs. Joel Álvarez

135 lbs.: Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmouri

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

155 lbs.: Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendan Marotte

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

155 lbs.: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

