UFC 297 odds, special prop bets: Bookies set lines on Sean Strickland circus, including F-bombs, private parts, and more!

Things are gonna get crazy during UFC 297 fight week.

Keep in mind that UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who slugs annoying MMA fans in his spare time, already dove into a sea of people to attack No. 2-ranked title contender Dricus Du Plessis and recently threatened to “stab” the South African slugger during the UFC 297 press conference.

Now you can bet on his next pre-fight meltdown — plus a whole lot more — thanks to a series of special prop bets our friends at BetOnline provided for us here at MMAmania.com. And I’ve already got my eye on F**ker at +250 for Thursday’s presser. The over/under for his post-fight presser is looking pretty tasty, as well.

Have a look:

Strickland Gay Reference to Du Plessis at Presser

Yes: -200 (1/2)

No: +150 (3/2)

Strickland Refer Du Plessis Coach Grab Private Parts

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (1/2)

Strickland’s 1st F-Bomb at Pre Fight Presser

F**king: -200 (1/2)

F**ker: +250 (5/2)

F**k: +400 (4/1)

Bruce Buffer Strickland vs Du Plessis intro

Over/Under: 160 Seconds

F-Bombs by Strickland in Post-Fight Octagon Interview

Over/Under: Six F-Bombs

Who Bleeds First?

Du Plessis: -160 (5/8)

Strickland: +120 (6/5)

Strickland Cries in Post-Fight Octagon Interview

Yes: +300 (3/)

No: -500 (1/5)

Strickland is no stranger to UFC tears.

Strickland will defend his middleweight title against Du Plessis in the UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 20, 2024) inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The winner could move on to defend against former 185-pound champion and cageside spectator, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 300 later this year.

