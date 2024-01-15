UFC champ Jon Jones reacts after younger brother, Chandler, begins ‘MMA training’ in wake of NFL meltdown (Video)

NFL superstar Chandler Jones went from Super Bowl champion to Clark County inmate in one of the more depressing freefalls in recent memory. The 33 year-old All-Pro out of Syracuse University is currently a free agent after being released from the Las Vegas Raiders last fall and appears to be keeping himself busy with “MMA training.”

“If Chandler actually wanted to fight, he would make it to the UFC in less than two years,” older brother and current UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, wrote on Instagram.

Jones once made a similar claim about his older brother, Arthur Jones.

No question Chandler would have an edge when it comes to training partners, since “Bones” is widely-regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time. Unfortunately, there’s not much he can do right now, thanks to a couple of recent surgeries that have him (and the UFC title picture) on hold until later this summer.

As for Chandler ... his future remains unclear for the time being.

“Chandler is a specimen, he’s really strong,” Jones previously told Yahoo Sports. “He’s actually the strongest athlete I’ve ever put my hands on. Chandler is ... he’s a beast, dude. I think he could start MMA this year and by two years from now, be one of the top fighters on the planet. I genuinely believe that. He’s something special. He does the right things. Eat healthy, gets massages several days a week. You know, Pilates. Chandler is a very private guy, but I’m fortunate enough to see his lifestyle. And he does all the right things.”

Well, almost all the right things.