Joshua vs Ngannou kickoff press conference video, first face off LIVE from London

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will collide in a special pay-per-view (PPV) boxing showdown on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To help launch the promotional hype train for what could be “another bad day for boxing,” both “AJ” and “The Predator” will take the stage today in London for a special kickoff press conference.

Today’s LIVE video stream begins promptly at 12:15 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“No one still knows what I can do,” Ngannou previously told The MMA Hour. “[Tyson Fury] was my first fight in boxing. As anyone, I’m just improving, and the gap of improvement for a beginner like me, it’s huge. I’m just a beginner improving. I think most likely [I’ll be] knocking Anthony Joshua out. I think that he’s easier to go down than Fury. I mean, not that he’s not a strong fighter. He’s a very tough fighter, but he’s easier to send down than Fury, and it’s harder for him to get back up than Fury.”

Defeating “AJ” could score Ngannou the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Ngannou, three years older than Joshua at 37, shocked the boxing community with his commanding performance against Tyson Fury last Oct. in Riyadh. The loss established “The Predator” — now listed in the WBC heavyweight rankings — as a major player in the “sweet science” and no longer the “gimmick fight” that “AJ” thought he was in early 2023.

For more boxing news and notes click here.