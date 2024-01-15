Video: Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from elbow

Tony Ferguson has gone under the knife (again) to do a little maintenance on his aging body.

The 39-year-old former UFC interim Lightweight champion was last seen in the cage losing a one-sided decision to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 last month. That defeat had many fans calling for his retirement, but “El Cucuy” has declared his intention to soldier on and regain his place atop the loaded 155-pound division.

A step toward that? Taking care of his battered body.

In a new social media post, Ferguson shared a video slideshow of his latest elbow surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm. Doctors pulled out three big chunks and one smaller spur.

“Arthros CopyThat ” ⚔️ ️ -CSO- # UpGrade Thanks Dr. ‍⚕️Mora - Champ ‍♂️ # Be’GonBone Fragments Morning 3 Hour Sesh’ In The Boox # Wolverine⚔️ ️Recovery # TwoWeeks pic.twitter.com/Z2roANe9H7 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 12, 2024

“Arthros CopyThat -CSO- UpGrade Thanks Dr. ️Mora — Champ,” Ferguson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), peppering his post with a dozen emojis. “Be’GonBone Fragments Morning 3 Hour Sesh’ In The Boox! Wolverine Recovery TwoWeeks.”

According to various medical guides across the Internet, elbow arthroscopy for removal of loose bodies takes one-to-two weeks to heal, two-to-three weeks before training can resume, and six-to-eight weeks for full recovery. It’s not like Ferguson has a UFC bout he needs to rush back to. In fact, his next fight will likely be with UFC CEO, Dana White, who has said that he’d like to see Ferguson retire after losing a record seven fights in a row.

“El Cucuy” has vowed to keep fighting despite the setbacks, but it may have to be somewhere other than UFC. If he must continue, a stint in Karate Combat doesn’t sound terrible to us.

Just not this.

