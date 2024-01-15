Double trouble! Alex Pereira wants Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev fights back-to-back

Alex Pereira has responded to Magomed Ankalaev’s callout following the Russian’s nose-crunching win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pereira has been teasing a return for weeks now, with many fans hoping he’ll defend the 205-pound strap at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.

But, against who?

It’s been real weird, but Ankalaev hasn’t lost a fight since 2018 and is now on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. And then there’s former champion, Jamahal Hill, who relinquished the title he took off Glover Teixeira after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

So, how about both — back-to-back — in a record turnaround?

“Guys, let’s focus on what matters, which is Jamahal,” Pereira wrote on Instagram. “And then I’ll focus to beat another record in making two title defenses in the shortest possible time.”

Pereira included a video from the Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira fight, where “Poatan” was serving as a cornerman to his mentor. In the clip, Hill walks up to Pereira and seems to try and staredown the Brazilian fighter. It’s a short moment shared in slow motion, but it apparently made a big impact on Pereira.

Now, the timeline turns to Hill and his injury. He suffered the Achilles injury back in July 2023, but according to his manager, he may not be ready for UFC 300.

“His goal is to come back in and around that time [of International Fight Week],” Brian Butler told MMA Junkie last week. “But, I just don’t know. But, I do know he’s working hard. He’s moved to Vegas and he’s staying there to utilize the [UFC Performance Institute] and the services there with the outstanding team there that is helping him recover.”

In the end, it’s up to UFC to decide what happens next ... and when.

Promises, promises.

