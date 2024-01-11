 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 300 fight card, start time, date and location | Pereira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from delivering its “insane” lineup for the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, topped by the light heavyweight showdown pitting 205-pound champion Alex Pereira opposite former division titleholder Jamahal Hill! History will be made this weekend in “Sin City!”

By Jesse Holland
Event: UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill”
Date: Sat., April 13, 2024
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

UFC 300 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
155 lbs.: UFC “BMF” Champion Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

UFC 300 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
135 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

