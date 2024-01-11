Event: UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill”

Date: Sat., April 13, 2024

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 300 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

155 lbs.: UFC “BMF” Champion Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

UFC 300 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

135 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

