Event: UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill”
Date: Sat., April 13, 2024
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 300 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):
205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
155 lbs.: UFC “BMF” Champion Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
UFC 300 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):
205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
135 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
UFC 300 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):
155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
