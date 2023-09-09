Tai Tuivasa was looking to steer out of a tough two-fight losing streak at UFC 293 tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) in front of a proud local crowd inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Unfortunately for “Bam Bam,” he had to go through the 6’7” towering Russian, Alexander Volkov, a top-ranked Heavyweight veteran who knows how to use his length well.

Like, really well.

Volkov was actually on the opposite side of the spectrum as it relates to Tuivasa, riding a two-fight win streak into the hard-hitting pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Indeed, a win would inch him closer to a Top 5 spot, while a Tuivasa upset would springboard the Australian back into the mix as well.

Most fight fans didn’t expect the the 265-pound showdown to last long — Tuivasa is not known for his patience, bringing the heat in almost every fight. And tonight was no different, with Tuivasa throwing leather and a barrage of low kicks, but ultimately succumbing to Volkov’s more technical skills in the second round.

Both fighters walked calmly to the center of the cage, shook hands and then it was on — the size difference was ridiculous. Tuivasa buried his head down and started slinging leather, ducking with shots to the body and looping hooks upstairs. Volkov was able to counter with some short shots and long kicks, opening up the spigot on Tuivasa’s nose. Low kick from Tuivasa, which Volkov caught and then pasted “Bam Bam” in the face with a hard straight right hand. Volkov landed a hard counter right moments later, but Tuivasa kept moving forward. Tuivasa was switching stances as he followed Volkov around the cage, with the Russian just spamming hard low kicks as the Australian sits at terrible range. Nice combination from Volkov late in the round, but Tuivasa blocked most of it and missed with a huge looping right hook. Tuivasa with a low kick that Volkov checked, then drilled him with a hard right hand that put “Bam Bam” on his butt. Tuivasa got up quick and try to play it off, but he was clearly stung. Volkov put together another murderous combination just as the bell blared — Tuivasa got saved for sure.

Second stanza got underway and Tuivasa’s corner suggested that he continue to go after Volkov’s lead leg. And he did just that ... and the Russian was clearly not happy. He started to check them, drilling Tuivasa with a knee to the forehead in the process, but it didn’t faze him one bit. Volkov with another crips combination, then an odd shot right after that sent Tuivasa to the ground. Volkov tried to lock in a submission, but Tuivasa was back to his feet before he could get anything going. Volkov caught a low kick moments later and started to rain down ground-and-pound. Tuivasa tried to get to his feet, but Volkov was able to secure full mount and tie up Tuivasa’s legs. He threw his leg over Tuivasa and angled for an arm-triangle choke, which he was able to defend well. But, he ended up back in full mount and eating a bottomless buffet of knuckle sandwiches. Volkov saw an opening between shots, sliding his forearm across a supine Tuivasa’s throat and locking up the other hand behind his head to score a rare Ezekiel choke submission win.

It was super fun while it lasted, but everyone knew Tuivasa was out-classed tonight. He still came and delivered a fantastic performance. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

And we love “Bam Bam” for it.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.