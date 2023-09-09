Alexander Volkov battled through a badly injured calf to score a rare submission last night (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, stopping heavyweight veteran Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke in the second round.

Volkov was able to use his size and range to land the more damaging shots in the early going. Tuivasa was too tough for his own good and gladly ate shots to get inside to land his own. When Tuivasa couldn’t get inside he landed heavy kicks to Volkov’s lead calf.

Volkov started to show some wear and tear in his mobility, but the heavyweight contender adapted by grabbing Tuivasa’s leg when he threw more kicks. He eventually tripped “Bam Bam” and worked his way into full mount. Volkov unloaded heavy elbows and punches, but Tuivasa wasn’t going out. That’s when Volkov locked up the super-rare Ezekiel choke and forced the tap.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

VOLKOV SUBMITS TAI LATE IN ROUND 2 IN SYDNEY #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/LkZTTbiisF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 10, 2023

VOLKOV BY SUBMISSION!! @AlexDragoVolkov ends this one with an ezekiel choke in the second round! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/orIobGqDej — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

