Tyson Pedro showed up in style earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he delivered a massive first-round knockout (punches) over light heavyweight prospect Anton Turkalj.

Pedro was dialed in from the opening bell. He was able to utilize his distance control and speed to keep Turkalj at bay. He eventually found his chance to land a huge right hand during an inside exchange. It stunned Turkalj. Pedro kept the offense coming with combinations and a few more right hands.

Turkalj finally toppled to the canvas as his neck whipped back. That’s when Pedro came flying in for a final hammer fist before the referee stepped in for the stoppage. It was a massive finish for Pedro and a stunning 15-second sequence that blew the roof off the Qudos Bank Arena.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

