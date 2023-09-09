Carlos Ulberg pulled a rabbit out of his hat earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when the surging light heavyweight contender submitted veteran striker Da Un Jung with one second left in the third and final round.

Ulberg got off to a hot start with crisp lead jabs and incredible distance control. Jung is tough and absorbed all the damage he could, but Ulberg was pulling away. Jung did earn back some momentum later in the fight as Ulberg started to tire, but he needed to do more.

Luckily for the Australian fans in attendance, Ulberg was able to dig deep and regained control in the third round with powerful knees inside. Ulberg followed up his inside attack with an eventual takedown along the cage. He looked to mount, but Jung turned over. That’s when Ulberg rained down heavy ground-and-pound before sinking in a rear-naked choke.

Jung looked to have survived the bell, but a crucial post-fight video replay showed that Jung actually tapped with one second left on the clock. Referee Herb Dean’s angle of the final moments of the fight prohibited him from seeing Jung’s left hand. It was a rare video replay moment that actually played out the way it should have and a great buzzer-beating finish for the promising Ulberg.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

After a review following the final horn, Ulberg gets the submission in the last seconds of round 3 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Hkde7z9U4G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

After review @UlbergCarlos gets the victory via submission



After 5 straight victories he now has the longest active UFC win streak in the light heavyweight division! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/ss0zW5yAsF — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

For complete UFC 293 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.