Highlights! Referee misses tap, Carlos Ulberg hits buzzer-beating submission after rare replay reversal | UFC 293

By Dan Hiergesell
Carlos Ulberg pulled a rabbit out of his hat earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when the surging light heavyweight contender submitted veteran striker Da Un Jung with one second left in the third and final round.

Ulberg got off to a hot start with crisp lead jabs and incredible distance control. Jung is tough and absorbed all the damage he could, but Ulberg was pulling away. Jung did earn back some momentum later in the fight as Ulberg started to tire, but he needed to do more.

Luckily for the Australian fans in attendance, Ulberg was able to dig deep and regained control in the third round with powerful knees inside. Ulberg followed up his inside attack with an eventual takedown along the cage. He looked to mount, but Jung turned over. That’s when Ulberg rained down heavy ground-and-pound before sinking in a rear-naked choke.

Jung looked to have survived the bell, but a crucial post-fight video replay showed that Jung actually tapped with one second left on the clock. Referee Herb Dean’s angle of the final moments of the fight prohibited him from seeing Jung’s left hand. It was a rare video replay moment that actually played out the way it should have and a great buzzer-beating finish for the promising Ulberg.

