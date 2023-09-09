Jose Mariscal earned a TKO stoppage over Jack Jenkins earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, but it was a gnarly elbow injury that will be remembered most.

This matchup of exciting featherweight talents was one of the most anticipated fights on the “Prelims” undercard. Mariscal fights like there’s no tomorrow and Jenkins is tough as nails. It was a fan favorite matchup that delivered across the board.

Following a close back-and-forth first round, Mariscal was able to increase his output early into the second. After controlling the fight along the cage for a few minutes he ended up tossing Jenkins from the clinch. As Jenkins went to post on the canvas to prevent the takedown his right elbow bent inward. It had clearly dislocated.

Mariscal quickly went to jump on top for punches, but Jenkins had already informed the referee of his injury. “Chepe” was awarded the second-round TKO finish as boos came flying in from the Australian crowd. The replay of the elbow injury was hard to watch.

Check out the final moments below:

OUCH

Jack Jenkins dislocates his elbow after his postspic.twitter.com/t6oe733fJ5 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 10, 2023

