Highlights! Conor McGregor’s training partner gets choked out to spark ‘Prelims’ undercard | UFC 293

By Dan Hiergesell
Kevin Jousset made good on his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, choking out Conor McGregor’s training partner, Kiefer Crosbie, with an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293's hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Jousset brought a lot of hype with him into his UFC debut, but so did Crosbie. A long-time training partner of McGregor, Crosbie possesses some serious punching power and has competed against much better competition. He got off to a good start in the early going, but things quickly fell apart for the Irishman.

That’s because Jousset started to slow him down with hard calf kicks. It allowed Jousset to follow that up with crisp strikes from range and then an eventual takedown with less than 30 seconds left in the first. It didn’t take Jousset long to lock up the choke and force Crosbie to tap for just the second time in his career.

Check out the highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Jousset, 30, has now won his last four professional fights and just locked up his first-career submission finish. He has a great team behind him in City Kickboxing, but “Air” will need to show more as he starts climbing the welterweight rankings.

