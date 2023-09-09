This weekend was expected to be Israel Adesanya’s Aussie takeover, but other combat stars have showed up for UFC 293 to enjoy the festivities.

Adesanya will defend his 185-pound title against Sean Strickland later tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, but there isn’t a big-fight feel surrounding the main event. Maybe it’s Strickland’s lack of popularity among casual fight fans or maybe it was the way UFC promoted the fight. Either way, things don’t really seem to be popping off for UFC 293 (just yet).

Luckily, other fighters have made the trip Down Under and are helping to alleviate some of the fight week boredom. This includes former UFC welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, who made the trip from Florida to watch the fights live. Oddly enough, Burns ended up needing to use some of his grappling skills despite not competing this weekend at UFC 293.

That’s because a crazed Sydney fan approached Burns at what looks to be a hotel lobby and asked him to choke him out. “Durinho” is a man of the people so he happily obliged, slapping a rear-naked choke on the Australian native until he went to sleep. Pretty wild stuff.

Check it out below courtesy of Burns himself:

Guys asking to be chocked out here in Sydney



Os caras pedindo para serem apagados aqui na Austrália pic.twitter.com/G8NTkBI1dg — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2023

