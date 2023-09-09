Most people are counting on a masterclass performance by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya later tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. But, former 185-pound titleholder, Robert Whittaker, is hoping Sean Strickland delivers “something crazy” for an upset over “Last Stylebender.”

Whittaker is very familiar with Adesanya having lost to the world-class striker on two separate occasions. The former UFC middleweight champion hasn’t competed alongside Strickland, but Whittaker is hoping the brash contender can pull off the impossible and send Adesanya packing.

Of course, Adesanya is the heavy betting favorite for UFC 293’s main event. Strickland may have the ability to take Adesanya down and beat him with grappling, but Strickland isn’t the type of fighter to back down from a challenge, especially on the feet. He’ll likely stand and bang with Adesanya and leave himself open for a counter attack that will end with his demise.

In any case, Whittaker is still rolling with Strickland for UFC 293 on Saturday night. Maybe it’s due to his track record with Adesanya or maybe he wants a fresh path back to title contention. Either way, “The Reaper” is counting on something special from Strickland in Sydney.

“I think the safer bet would be Izzy, but I’m going to go with [Sean] Strickland,” said Whittaker during a spot on Kayo Sports earlier this week. “I want to see something crazy — I want to see him go in there — unorthodox as heck — and just get a win somehow. I don’t know. I think it would be funny. I’d love to see Sean Strickland as champion [giggles].”

What do you think, Maniacs? Can Strickland pull off a big upset and become the new middleweight champion at UFC 293?

Let’s hear it!

