Sean Strickland is not the greatest role model when it comes to professional fighting, but the outspoken middleweight contender is here to deter fight fans from listening to the controversial beliefs of Andrew Tate.

Strickland, who is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, has been known to speak his own hot garbage when given a microphone. From race to sexuality, Strickland rarely pulls punches when discussing his views on the world.

However, Strickland seems to draw the line when it comes to the things that come out of Tate’s mouth. The former kickboxer is one of the most controversial figures on social media today and is often spewing misogynistic and hurtful commentary about women. Not to mention his recent involvement in a human trafficking case and subsequent jailtime.

Strickland was recently asked about Tate and his controversial following and tried to steer fight fans in the right direction.

“We share a lot of values, but… Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate – as young men I see why you guys look up to him because you guys are morale-less men. You have no values, you have no positive role models, so you latch onto a piece of shit like Tate. You say ‘I want to be like Tate’, ‘all my problems in the world are because women are f—king me.’ That’s not it,” Strickland said on The Nelk Boys podcast.

“Andrew Tate is a con artist, he [Tate] used to rob people’s savings. To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t ‘I did something so morally wrong, I took advantage of men, ‘I took money from men’ – it was like ‘nah f—k them, I’m a con-artist, I’m a piece of shit.”

Strickland, who is entering his first-ever UFC title shot, has said some outlandish things in recent years as well. He even threatened to kill Dillon Danis with his bare hands. But despite whatever hot water Strickland has landed in over the course of his UFC career it’s nothing close to the misguided trash that Tate serves up on a silver platter to his followers.

“I’m telling you Andrew Tate he’s not your Messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He’s a f—king pimp, he’s a wh-re,” said Strickland.

“Don’t be like him, don’t want to drive a f—king Bugatti. Andrew Tate you guys – there’s so many better male role models to have.”

