Drake has once again reached into his limitless bank account to throw a massive bet on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to capture a win. This time around, the hip-hop mogul is putting $500,000 on the line for “Last Stylebender” to knockout Sean Strickland later tonight (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Drake is on stranger to betting big on UFC fights. Like most fight fans who want to spice things up on a Saturday night, the millionaire rapper has been trying his best to bank some extra cash by picking winners atop UFC PPV events. The only issue is Drake is human like the rest of us and has found out the hard way that picking UFC winners and outcomes to fights is much harder than it seems.

One of Drake’s biggest losses to date was a $2 million bet he placed on Adesanya to defeated nemesis Alex Pereira back at UFC 281. After four rounds of domination by “Last Stylebender,” Pereira delivered an epic comeback knockout in the fifth round to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight title. As a result, Drake walked away a massive loser.

Surprisingly, Drake has not learned his lesson when it comes to betting big on Adesanya. Earlier this week, the global superstar placed a hefty $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win by knockout in UFC 293’s main event. The odds aren’t even that great, but Drake is confident his bet will cash and he’ll walk away with close to $1 million.

Check out the official bet slip below:

Most fight fans believe Adesanya’s striking will be too much for Strickland to handle and that an eventual knockout stoppage for the champion will present itself. That said, most of us wouldn’t bet $100 on that outcome, let alone $500,000. I guess when you have money like Drake the UFC bets start flowing like water.

Well, fight fans? Did Drake just curse Adesanya again?

