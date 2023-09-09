Undefeated featherweight prospect Marsel Nurlanbek made the most out of his Octagon 49 appearance last night (Fri., Sept. 8, 2023) from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, defeating his opponent with an incredible nine-second kneebar and then calling out Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for a contract.

These obscure international fight cards seem to deliver week-to-week and that was the case yet again Friday night at Octagon 49. The main card was stacked with young and talented fighters looking for their chance to break through. Nurlanbek was just one of many trying to shine and make a name for himself, but he stood out much more than the rest.

The 26-year-rold fighter was matched up against a relatively inexperienced Ahmed Elfarazy. It took Nurlanbek a grand total of nine seconds to charge in when the fight started, grab a hold of one of Elfarazy’s leg, and lock up a scintillating kneebar attempt. Elfarazy had nothing left to do but tap in shock.

After his win, Nurlanbek decided to take his opportunity on the microphone to callout White and ask for a UFC contract. Considering Nurlanbek is now 11-0 in his professional career and coming off one of the quickest submission finishes you’ll ever see maybe UFC should give the kid a shot. Or at the very least bring him through White’s Contender Series.

