UFC 293 results, live stream ‘Prelims’ updates | Adesanya vs. Strickland

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) with a decent pay-per-view (PPV) event, featuring the promotion’s most active champion, Israel Adesanya, defending his 185-pound strap against odd man in (emphasis on odd), Sean Strickland, in the ESPN+ headliner. In UFC 293’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, local fan-favorite, Tai Tuivasa, will look to snap a two-fight losing skid at the expense of surging Heavyweight contender, Alexander Volkov. We’ve got Manel Kape, Justin Tafa and Tyson Pedro, too!

IT’S A 185-POUND CHAMPIONSHIP CLASH!

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 293’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 293 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Adesanya vs. Strickland.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 293 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

265 lbs.: Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

125 lbs.: Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape

265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC 293 ESPNN/ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

155 lbs.: John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey

155 lbs.: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

170 lbs.: Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

145 lbs.: Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young — Young def. Miranda by technical submission (rear naked choke) at 0:59 of Round One

170 lbs.: Kiefer Crosbie vs. Kevin Jousset — Jousset def. Crosbie by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:49 of Round One — HIGHLIGHTS!

145 lbs.: Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young

Round one: Counter right lands for Young as Miranda flicks out kicks. Miranda catches a kick and tries to jump on Young’s back, securing the body triangle on his second attempt. Hunting for the RNC against the fence. Miranda quickly latches onto his bicep and steadily worms his forearm under Young’s chin, putting the Aussie to sleep in short order.

Final result: Miranda def. Young by technical submission (rear naked choke)

170 lbs.: Kiefer Crosbie vs. Kevin Jousset

Round one: Quick low kick from Jousset to start things off. Crosbie’s return strays low, but the ref doesn’t pause things, prompting Crosbie to follow with a flurry off the guard. Body shot from Crosbie, good right and upstairs. One minute in. Body shot again lands for Crosbie, who eats a 3-2 in return. More low kicks from Crosbie, Jousset swats him away with a left hook. Stiff jabs by Jousset, backing Crosbie to the fence. Crosbie looks for a head kick, then smacks Jousset with a hard overhand right two minutes in. Brief clinch fight. Jousset finding the mark with jabs and leg kicks. Solid combo before tying up against the fence. Big level elbow on the break with two minutes to go.

Counter right catches Crosbie on one leg. Crosbie trying to push forward with flurries. Knee and right hand by Jousset when Crosbie crashes into the clinch. One minute to go. Jousset controlling the distance behind his jab. Good 2-3 into the clinch. Shoulder strikes. Crosbie tries a hip toss and Jousset pounces, forcing Crosbie to his knees before slipping in the body triangle and wrapping up the RNC in seconds.

Final result: Jousset def. Crosbie by submission (rear naked choke)

