He’s back! Aljamain Sterling makes quick turnaround, tangles with Nathaniel Wood on Sept. 30 in Wales

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling returns to face featherweight “Prospect” Nathaniel Wood on Sept. 30 in Wales on UFC Fight Pass.
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wanted to test himself against the featherweight division and will soon get a sneak peek of what’s in store when “Funk Master” grapples 145-pound bruiser Nathaniel Wood in the Polaris 25 main event, recently made official for Sept. 25 at Ebbw Vale Sports Centre in Wales.

Sterling, 34, is just a few weeks removed from his knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Boston. “Funk Master” does not plan to make his Octagon return until early 2024, but it appears the jiu jitsu black belt will be keeping busy on the grappling circuit.

Polaris bills itself as “the world’s most exciting pro jiu jitsu event.”

Wood, 30, is no stranger to the bantamweight division (or jiu jitsu black belts) but recently abandoned the smaller weight class to try his luck at 145 pounds. In his last three fights, “The Prospect” is a perfect 3-0, which includes his unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili at UFC London last July.

Polaris 25 will air on the UFC Fight Pass digital network.

