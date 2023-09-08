Despite Jorge Masvidal’s recent efforts to pump life into a potential “BMF” title unification bout opposite Justin Gaethje, the newly-crowed “BMF” champion wants no part of a retired “Gamebred.”

Gaethje, who is one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner, captured the “BMF” title this past July with a sensational head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 (watch HERE). The promotion had dusted off the “BMF” belt for just the second time in order to boost the rematch between “Highlight” and “Diamond.”

Masvidal, who originally captured the “BMF” title with a TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in 2019, was in attendance at UFC 291 to wrap the silver belt around Gaethje’s waist. It was bittersweet for Masvidal as he just retired from the sport a few months prior and has a long-lasting relationship with Poirier.

Earlier this week, Masvidal teased a potential return to fighting and mentioned a “BMF” unification bout opposite Gaethje. “Highlight” currently has his eyes set on a UFC lightweight title shot, but a fight between two of the most entertaining fighters of the past five years certainly sparked some interest.

Unfortunately, Gaethje doesn’t seem too intrigued about the timing of such a matchup and doesn’t think “Gamebred” is even in fight shape.

“Sounds fun,” Gaethje said earlier this week during UFC 293’s Q&A (replay HERE). “But I have one goal, it’s the undisputed championship. I have plenty of time after that to fight those fights. I don’t think [Masvidal is] ever coming back. He looks like he weighs 240 pounds. I fight at 155 pounds, I’m sure he’d want to fight at 170.”

At the end of the day, Gaethje is going to do whatever he needs to do in order to get one last UFC title shot before it’s all said and done. Given his recent success inside of the cage that should happen sooner rather than later (unless Conor McGregor steals his chance).

After Gaethje is done chasing gold belts maybe he’d be willing to unify his “BMF” strap against Masvidal. Only time will tell.