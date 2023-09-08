Dillon Danis dodges Nina Agdal lawsuit, flees to North Korea for Logan Paul training camp

Dillon Danis, who might be the most unlikable villain since “Waingro” from Michael Mann’s Heat, has fled to North Korea to avoid being served by the legal team representing Nina Agdal. The 31 year-old swimsuit model recently filed suit against the former Bellator MMA fighter after suffering “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm.”

Danis has been publicly shaming Agdal as part of his trash-talking campaign in the buildup to his Logan Paul boxing match, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 14, 2023 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A cease-and-desist, followed by a restraining order, is expected to keep the embattled grappler from harassing Agdal for the foreseeable future.

As for his stateside court case?

Not gonna serve me today losers pic.twitter.com/Ax2BqVpVjV — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Just landed in Pyongyang, North Korea to start my training camp! pic.twitter.com/LutuuJeQFB — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Get the fuck away from my door taking pictures and shit I’m in North Korea come find me. pic.twitter.com/ucbS8CVHQJ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Danis has a history of withdrawing from fights so Misfits Boxing handlers have enlisted former UFC welterweight Mike Perry as backup for next month’s event. “Platinum,” no stranger to bizarre pre-fight promotion, seems to be more focused on Paul than his litigious fiancee.

