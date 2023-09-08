Sean Strickland’s brutal weight cut left him barely able to talk — UFC made him do media anyway (Video)

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is participating in his first championship title fight this weekend in Sydney, taking on reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event from inside Qudos Bank Arena.

That required “Tarzan” to hit the championship weight for the first time in his middleweight career; meaning, no one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-title fights. Strickland needed to be 185 pounds (or less) and clocked in 184.9 at today’s early weigh ins.

The weight cut left a languid Strickland barely able to talk.

“Sorry guys, this extra pound kinda sucks,” the former welterweight told the hosts of today’s UFC 293 weigh ins show. “It’s a little rough, you guys, that championship weight. That extra pound ... that extra pound kinda sucked. I’m gonna go try to kill the Chinaman.”

Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko were concerned enough for Strickland’s health that neither host asked “Tarzan” a question about his upcoming fight. UFC fans on Twitter lambasted the promotion’s decision to stage interviews directly after the UFC 293 weigh ins.

—I don’t know which is worse for the fighter… getting interviewed after a crazy weight cut or getting interviewed after being KOed. Both of them should be a no no.

—Why would you interview someone straight after a hard weight cut…… poor.

—Shoutout DC & Laura cutting (no pun intended) that interview early. TF is the ESPN media team scheduling interviews then anyway?

—Getting interviewed while being severely dehydrated should be illegal bro barely even knows where he is.

—Jet lagged, drawn out, still sweating, can’t even pick his head up. He might not even make it to the cage.

Adesanya, no stranger to middleweight title fights, tipped the scale at 184.8.

