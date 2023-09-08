Joey Ruquet went to war with Joe Penafiel last night (Fri., Sept. 8, 2023) at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 from VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., earning a memorable second-round TKO (punches) started by a nasty liver shot.

Ruquet and Penafiel delivered the goods in a 140-pound catchweight affair. The action was pretty back-and-forth for the first seven minutes of action, but it was Ruquet who pulled away in the middle of the second round. He started to unload slicing elbows along the cage that busted up and bloodied Penafiel pretty badly.

The offensive onslaught continued as Ruquet emptied the gas tank with more elbows and knees inside. Ruquet launched a perfect left hook to the liver that folded Penafiel and eventually spelled an end to the bareknuckle action.

Ruquet, 31, came into his bareknuckle MMA debut riding a two-fight win streak under the Combate Global banner. “El Cazador” had to eat a lot of damage to get his licks on Penafiel, but his work eventually paid off for one of the best finishes of the night.

Check out the video highlights below:

An absolute dog fight between Joey Ruquet and Joe Penafiel ends with a nasty left hook to the body from Ruquet. Those elbows sliced Penafiel up bad. What a war. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/GL4r1TlUob — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 9, 2023

