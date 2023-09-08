Two former UFC heavyweight champions will collide later tonight (Fri., Sept. 8, 2023) at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 from VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as Junor dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum lock horns in the main event.

As you may have guessed, this is not an ordinary mixed martial arts (MMA) event. Instead, “Cigano” and Werdum will be dishing out punishment under the ruleset of bareknuckle MMA. It has all the fixings of a standard MMA fight, but with no gloves. So for anyone who enjoys watching bareknuckle boxing but wished grappling and submissions were mixed in this is especially for you.

In case you forgot, dos Santos and Werdum fought once before under the UFC banner. It happened all the way back in 2008 at UFC 90 when JDS made his Octagon debut. The Brazilian fighter ended up stopping Werdum with a massive knockout finish. Dos Santos would go on to win his next eight fights with UFC including a title fight win over Cain Velasquez and a title defense against Frank Mir.

Related Masvidal Reveals Why Gamebred FC Pays Fighters So Well

Luckily, Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 — which is being promoted by former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal — will be airing LIVE and FREE via YouTube in the above video player. The action is expected to begin around 6:50 p.m. ET.

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 main card is as follows:

265 lbs.: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Joel Bauman

135 lbs.: Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems

145 lbs.: Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic

170 lbs.: Anthony Njokuani vs. Brandon Jenkins

MMAMania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5 event right HERE. Don’t miss the action!!!