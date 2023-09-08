Jake Paul and Nate Diaz may not end up fighting in the PFL smart cage after all.

Both Paul and Diaz sounded down to scrap in a mixed martial arts bout following Jake’s lopsided 98-91, 98-91, 97-92 unanimous decision win over Nate at the start of August (watch the highlights here). But negotiations took a turn for the worse yesterday after the Stockton slapper took to X (formerly Twitter) with a pretty clear indication of his current feelings.

“Here’s your MMA fight bitch,” he wrote above a picture of his brief guillotine choke during their boxing bout. “Your easy AF we can box or fight MMA at RealFightINC no problem f— PFL and f— u pussy.”

What would u have done in a real fight?Jumped on me and get fucked up bitch.

You don’t know wassup n a real warzone https://t.co/l1RaUAKCeK — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

“I just dog-walked him in the boxing ring, made it look easy,” Paul said in a video later that day. “And if I beat him in MMA, I take his legendary status. So I don’t know if he was like, maybe the risk of this isn’t good enough for the $10 million.”

Nathan Diaz threw out a few more attacks on social media regarding the situation. Jake Paul posted a video where he knocked down Diaz during their fight, labeling it “Reality.”

“What would u have done in a real fight?” Diaz retorted. “Jumped on me and get f—ed up bitch. You don’t know wassup n a real warzone.”

Sets on sets pic.twitter.com/voHp9gVUwE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

“U lost in boxing match anyway p—y,” he added in another tweet. “Fight yourself lame a—.”

It’s unclear exactly why Diaz is shutting down the opportunity to fight Paul in the cage for a reported $10 million plus PPV points. Paul seems sincere with his offer — he’s contracted to the PFL and needs an opponent with juice for his 2024 debut fight. As badly as we think it’d go for “The Problem Child” in the cage, we think he’d go through with it.

Maybe Diaz is sick of the circus that the Paul brothers bring with them. Maybe he’s happy with the eight figure purse he already made losing to Paul in the ring. Nathan certainly doesn’t have to fight for a while given the amount of money he just made, and he’s got more legitimate opportunities down the road like a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor to look forward to.

Unless something big happens to bring Nate Diaz and Jake Paul back to the negotiating table, we’d label this fight as dead for now.