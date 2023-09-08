While fighters weighed in for UFC 293 hours ago, the ceremonial weigh-ins just went down in front of a hyped Sydney, Australia crowd. In addition to stepping on the scale for show and having their morning weight read over the speakers, the fighters also got a chance to face off for the final time before stepping into the octagon to scrap.

Of course, you’re all really interested in seeing how Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland interacted during their staredown, right? Their first faceoff was a bit wonky, with Strickland refusing to take things serious and Adesanya debating on whether he really wanted to go square with “Tarzan.”

This time “The Last Stylebender” came right up to Strickland and motioned for his opponent to look him in the eyes. Strickland complied for a few moments before laughing and cracking more jokes.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland face off for the final time before #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/wYocu5ENCm — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 8, 2023

The most intense staredown award for UFC 293 goes to Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos. Kape has had a massive chip on his shoulder all week after his original highly ranked opponent Kai Kara-France withdrew from their bout. Felipe dos Santos was ported up from the Contender Series to serve as a spot filler, and Kape has vowed to demolish him when they fight. Based on the heat from their staredowns, it should be something to witness.

This one was sneaking up on us until an explosion at yesterday's presser!



DO NOT MISS - @ManelKape vs @Lipedetonacb!



#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/B1vf3ewNu1 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023

KAPE vs DOS SANTOS! #UFC293 is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPN+ PPV! pic.twitter.com/68V1mvICSm — danawhite (@danawhite) September 8, 2023

It wasn’t all anger and adrenaline. Tyson Pedro took a break from mean mugging Anton Turkalj to go hold his infant daughter, who was watching from the crowd.

Such a beautiful moment! Tyson Pedro spots his daughter and rushes to her side while doing her weigh in vs Anton Turkalj #UFC293 @tyson_pedro_ @UFC_AUSNZ @ufc pic.twitter.com/4CsunuAm4n — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) September 8, 2023

The heavyweight co-main fighters were all business, with Tai Taivusa striking an old-timey boxing pose while Alexander Volkov simply stared into his eyes.

HEAVYWEIGHTS READY TO BANG!
@BamBamTuivasa vs Alexander Volkov is locked in for your co-main!



#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/oAWHhpYdiK — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023

Here’s more of the staredowns from the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins:

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

One of Dana White's MUST WATCH bouts!



Do NOT miss @PharJack back in action!



#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/Dx8DXzrlGX — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Looking to set up a winning night for the Aussies!



Aussie favourite @Jamie_Mullarkey takes on The Bull!



#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/fIdqx8CH0j — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

A debutant kicking off the card!



Welcome to the UFC Kevin Jousset!



#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/BmWCyVZeWg — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023

