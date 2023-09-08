While fighters weighed in for UFC 293 hours ago, the ceremonial weigh-ins just went down in front of a hyped Sydney, Australia crowd. In addition to stepping on the scale for show and having their morning weight read over the speakers, the fighters also got a chance to face off for the final time before stepping into the octagon to scrap.
Of course, you’re all really interested in seeing how Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland interacted during their staredown, right? Their first faceoff was a bit wonky, with Strickland refusing to take things serious and Adesanya debating on whether he really wanted to go square with “Tarzan.”
This time “The Last Stylebender” came right up to Strickland and motioned for his opponent to look him in the eyes. Strickland complied for a few moments before laughing and cracking more jokes.
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland face off for the final time before #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/wYocu5ENCm— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 8, 2023
ADESANYA vs STRICKLAND! #UFC293 is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPN+ PPV! pic.twitter.com/XzwTHCVdcC— danawhite (@danawhite) September 8, 2023
The most intense staredown award for UFC 293 goes to Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos. Kape has had a massive chip on his shoulder all week after his original highly ranked opponent Kai Kara-France withdrew from their bout. Felipe dos Santos was ported up from the Contender Series to serve as a spot filler, and Kape has vowed to demolish him when they fight. Based on the heat from their staredowns, it should be something to witness.
This one was sneaking up on us until an explosion at yesterday’s presser!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
DO NOT MISS - @ManelKape vs @Lipedetonacb!
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/B1vf3ewNu1
KAPE vs DOS SANTOS! #UFC293 is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPN+ PPV! pic.twitter.com/68V1mvICSm— danawhite (@danawhite) September 8, 2023
It wasn’t all anger and adrenaline. Tyson Pedro took a break from mean mugging Anton Turkalj to go hold his infant daughter, who was watching from the crowd.
@Tyson_Pedro_ | #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/xkrFzSZdRw— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
Such a beautiful moment! Tyson Pedro spots his daughter and rushes to her side while doing her weigh in vs Anton Turkalj #UFC293 @tyson_pedro_ @UFC_AUSNZ @ufc pic.twitter.com/4CsunuAm4n— Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) September 8, 2023
The heavyweight co-main fighters were all business, with Tai Taivusa striking an old-timey boxing pose while Alexander Volkov simply stared into his eyes.
HEAVYWEIGHTS READY TO BANG!@BamBamTuivasa vs Alexander Volkov is locked in for your co-main!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/oAWHhpYdiK
TUIVASA vs VOLKOV! #UFC293 is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPN+ PPV! pic.twitter.com/tuaRryJrAu— danawhite (@danawhite) September 8, 2023
Here’s more of the staredowns from the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins:
Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
TAFA vs LANE! #UFC293 is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPN+ PPV! pic.twitter.com/cOeb105XlN— danawhite (@danawhite) September 8, 2023
Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un
@UlbergCarlos looking to keep his win streak alive!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/E9cFTVvveQ
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
One of Dana White’s MUST WATCH bouts!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
Do NOT miss @PharJack back in action!
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/Dx8DXzrlGX
Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
Looking to set up a winning night for the Aussies!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
Aussie favourite @Jamie_Mullarkey takes on The Bull!
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/fIdqx8CH0j
Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
BLOOD IS BACK!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
Do not miss Blood Diamond on the @UFCFightPass Early-Prelims!
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/eGm90RcDxU
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
NZ’s own @ShaneYoungMMA looking to return to the win column!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/loNYWY2RdD
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
A debutant kicking off the card!— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 8, 2023
Welcome to the UFC Kevin Jousset!
#UFC293 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/BmWCyVZeWg
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 293 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
