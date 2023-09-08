 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 293 ceremonial weigh ins video, live results

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC 293 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) “Adesanya vs. Strickland” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 6 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

MASSIVE MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

“I hope [Sean Strickland] wrestles,” UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 293 media day. “If not, cool – stand and bang. Do the ‘man dance,’ as you will. He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that, by the way. I don’t think he’s going to man dance with me, and if he does, I’m a better dancer than him.”

“I don’t want to knock him out, if that makes sense,” Adesanya continued. “It’s just, one plus one is two, and I’m going to knock him out. I’d rather submit him to be honest. I want to submit him, but what we’ve worked on and what he does, and his ego, and his brain is just a peanut. So, one plus one is two, water is wet, Sean Strickland is getting slept.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 293 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

