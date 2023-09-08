With the UFC 293 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) “Adesanya vs. Strickland” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 6 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I hope [Sean Strickland] wrestles,” UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 293 media day. “If not, cool – stand and bang. Do the ‘man dance,’ as you will. He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that, by the way. I don’t think he’s going to man dance with me, and if he does, I’m a better dancer than him.”

“I don’t want to knock him out, if that makes sense,” Adesanya continued. “It’s just, one plus one is two, and I’m going to knock him out. I’d rather submit him to be honest. I want to submit him, but what we’ve worked on and what he does, and his ego, and his brain is just a peanut. So, one plus one is two, water is wet, Sean Strickland is getting slept.”

