Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 9, 2023) at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC 293 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland, a five-round showdown that follows the heavyweight collision between local hero Tai Tuivasa and Russian import Alexander Volkov.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 293 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 2 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from Qudos Bank Arena at 6 a.m. ET HERE.

Complete UFC 293 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV Main Card:

185 lbs.: Israel Adesanya () vs. Sean Strickland ()

265 lbs.: Tai Tuivasa () vs. Alexander Volkov ()

125 lbs.: Felipe dos Santos () vs. Manel Kape ()

265 lbs.: Austen Lane () vs. Justin Tafa ()

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro () vs. Anton Turkalj ()

UFC 293 Late ‘Prelims’ Undercard On ESPNN/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Da Woon Jung () vs. Carlos Ulberg ()

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins () vs. Chepe Mariscal ()

155 lbs.: John Makdessi () vs. Jamie Mullarkey ()

155 lbs.: Nasrat Haqparast () vs. Landon Quinones ()

UFC 293 Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Blood Diamond () vs. Charlie Radtke ()

145 lbs.: Gabriel Miranda () vs. Shane Young ()

170 lbs.: Kiefer Crosbie () vs. Kevin Jousset ()

Remember to catch the LIVE ceremonial weigh ins at 6 a.m. ET right HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickalnd” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 293 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.