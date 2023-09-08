 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! UFC President Dana White admits defeat: Zuckerberg vs. Musk ‘probably not’ happening

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAY 20 UFC Vegas 73 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Rest in peace theoretical Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg super fight, a concept which lasted from June 2023 to August 2023. For a fair portion of those eight weeks, the infamous billionaire brawl built a bit of steam, as photos arose of both parties training with various famous fighters and jiu-jitsu stars in preparation for their grudge match.

Naturally, it all came apart. Bickering about the location and timing stalled the progression, prompting each man to claim the other was ducking the contest. Zuckerberg still seems interested in competing in some form of MMA, but now he wants to find a new, less complicated opponent.

Shocking.

One of the biggest proponents and final holdouts of the fight — which was NOT a gimmick — was UFC President Dana White, a friend of both would-be combatants. White involved himself in the process early, working to score Musk his colosseum dream and remaining committed even when Musk started talking about doing the fight without UFC (against Zuckerberg’s wishes). Finally, however, even White has admitted that the ship has seemingly sailed.

“I never say never, but probably not,” White admitted about the fight on “Outkick” (via MMAFighting).

He continued, “Let me tell you who would win in that fight would be whatever charities were picked to donate the money to – they would be the absolute winners, because I think that thing would do a billion dollars in revenue, and they wanted 90 percent of the money to go to charity. So it would have been the biggest charity event ever held in history, especially for one night, and it would have helped a lot of people.”

While some more social media posturing from either party wouldn’t surprise me, this feels like the official end of the Zuckerberg vs. Musk dream. Fortunately, there’s still hope the Meta CEO steps into the cage against someone else, even if we’re unlikely to find another billionaire willing to tussle.

Insomnia

Tenshin Nasukawa’s professional boxing return is fast approaching.

Sean Strickland’s wonky kick defense is likely going to be an issue this weekend ... but Jan Blachowicz’s tweet made me chuckle anyway.

Keep putting microphones and keyboards in front of Manel Kape. I want his input on everything.

Nate Diaz replies to Jake Paul’s trash talk in classic Nate Diaz fashion.

It’s very easy to believe that Tito Ortiz is telling tall tales and that Dana White would happily rip off an athlete. A difficult situation to decipher ...

Jiu Jitsu guys restraining public menaces will never get old.

Anecdote of the week: Back in like 2016, I can specifically remember listening to then-Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz argue that anyone unwilling to do the dumbass nose condom seen below wasn’t serious about their careers. PASS!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The knee clipped off the temple, which tends to equal a devastating connection.

Jumping switch kick knockouts are awesome.

Hip stack, mount, flattened back mount — all the worst positions to eat shots in one finish.

Random Land

The definition of “on sight!”

Midnight Music: Punk rock, 1978

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

