Rest in peace theoretical Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg super fight, a concept which lasted from June 2023 to August 2023. For a fair portion of those eight weeks, the infamous billionaire brawl built a bit of steam, as photos arose of both parties training with various famous fighters and jiu-jitsu stars in preparation for their grudge match.

Naturally, it all came apart. Bickering about the location and timing stalled the progression, prompting each man to claim the other was ducking the contest. Zuckerberg still seems interested in competing in some form of MMA, but now he wants to find a new, less complicated opponent.

Shocking.

One of the biggest proponents and final holdouts of the fight — which was NOT a gimmick — was UFC President Dana White, a friend of both would-be combatants. White involved himself in the process early, working to score Musk his colosseum dream and remaining committed even when Musk started talking about doing the fight without UFC (against Zuckerberg’s wishes). Finally, however, even White has admitted that the ship has seemingly sailed.

“I never say never, but probably not,” White admitted about the fight on “Outkick” (via MMAFighting).

He continued, “Let me tell you who would win in that fight would be whatever charities were picked to donate the money to – they would be the absolute winners, because I think that thing would do a billion dollars in revenue, and they wanted 90 percent of the money to go to charity. So it would have been the biggest charity event ever held in history, especially for one night, and it would have helped a lot of people.”

While some more social media posturing from either party wouldn’t surprise me, this feels like the official end of the Zuckerberg vs. Musk dream. Fortunately, there’s still hope the Meta CEO steps into the cage against someone else, even if we’re unlikely to find another billionaire willing to tussle.

Tenshin Nasukawa’s professional boxing return is fast approaching.

Sean Strickland’s wonky kick defense is likely going to be an issue this weekend ... but Jan Blachowicz’s tweet made me chuckle anyway.

dan hardy’s reaction to sean stricklands defense pic.twitter.com/wBDHlZsskV — jrap (@ardyoungin) September 4, 2023

Strickland is such a stupid boy he might actually pull it of. #UFC293 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 7, 2023

Keep putting microphones and keyboards in front of Manel Kape. I want his input on everything.

Holy fuck Manel Kape went IN on KKF. Izzy and Tai got involved and Izzy caught a stray LMFAOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/KV3B8qPCTH — Val Dewar (PS4L) (@the3els) September 7, 2023

Nate Diaz replies to Jake Paul’s trash talk in classic Nate Diaz fashion.

Here’s your Mma fight bitch your easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC⁩ no problem fuck PFL and fuck u pussy pic.twitter.com/74lTrbt5XW — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

It’s very easy to believe that Tito Ortiz is telling tall tales and that Dana White would happily rip off an athlete. A difficult situation to decipher ...

Tito Ortiz says he was the one that invented the UFC’s glove pic.twitter.com/LOsWl7jZoI — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 7, 2023

Jiu Jitsu guys restraining public menaces will never get old.

Anecdote of the week: Back in like 2016, I can specifically remember listening to then-Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz argue that anyone unwilling to do the dumbass nose condom seen below wasn’t serious about their careers. PASS!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The knee clipped off the temple, which tends to equal a devastating connection.

Huge HW knee KO by Anthony Morel to start off Hexagone MMA in France. Bravo to the ref as well. pic.twitter.com/k1KlNBhIVn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 7, 2023

Jumping switch kick knockouts are awesome.

What a way to kick off our evening! Ladies and gentlemen, LEVY CARRIEL!



KO of the year right there!#BRAVECF74 pic.twitter.com/5K8GadeP6r — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) September 7, 2023

Hip stack, mount, flattened back mount — all the worst positions to eat shots in one finish.

Humphrey "King Cobra" Mulenga unleashes some serious GNP against Tapiwe Katikati for the first round TKO. Mulenga now 5-1. #EFC107 pic.twitter.com/DP7YxME9Pl — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 7, 2023

