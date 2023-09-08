Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Werdum vs. dos Santos 2

Happy Friday!

I’s Sept. 8, 2023, and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Fabricio Werdum, is fighting another former champion, Junior dos Santos ... again! Okay, so it’s minus the gloves, and they’re old and in the best shape of their unencumbered-by-United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) lives, but whatever, let’s fire up the senior circuit and watch some old-timers go to work.

Indeed, it’s Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred promotion, staging its eighth event, coming to you live from inside VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., starting at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA with Junior Dos Santos vs Fabricio Werdum. September 8th, it’s going down in DUVALLLL!



️ Friday, September 8th

️ Ticket link in bio

️ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, FL pic.twitter.com/T3Ojt18giI — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) August 22, 2023

Again, we’ve got two highly recognizable names in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and while the humor is lessened by having to explain any joke, each of them look like they’re about to say, “I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life.” It would’ve been cool to get this rematch five or 10 years ago, but better than nothing, right?

Let’s see if Werdum’s improved striking is enough to get him past the big hands of “JDS” or if the heavy-hitting baldy can make it 2-0.

In other action, the Gamebred card is sprinkled with other former UFC veterans, so there’s plenty of familiarity on the undercard for everyone to enjoy. In a world of countless “Assassins” and “Pitbulls,” Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo stands out from the rest. He brings with him a large swath of experience, having fought seven times under the UFC and Bellator banners. He faces off with Joel Bauman, who also once had a cup of coffee with Bellator, but just for one measly fight.

Every Pitolo fight is fireworks, so look for this one.

Going along the experience ladder, there’s Anthony Njokuani and his 15 UFC/WEC fights to really bring it back for us old dogs. He’ll be fighting a man 12 years his junior, former UFC and Professional Fighters League (PFL) veterean, Brandon Jenkins.

That’s not all.

Not to sound like a broken record, but for a minor-league MMA event, we’ve got even more UFC products going at it, bringing up the name value. Local Florida redemption story, Irwin Rivera, is squaring up with Mississippi’s Joshua Weems (yup, he’s a UFC vet ... and so is his opponent, too). And so is Brandon Davis, just to list the names of every ex-UFC man on this card.

Related Masvidal Reveals Why Gamebred FC Pays Fighters So Well

The last time these two heavyweight legends FACE OFF! Your main event is ON - Junior Dos Santos Vs. Fabricio Werdum TOMORROW live at the @vystarvetarena



Tickets to this event are still on SALE NOW! Secure yours through link in bio‼️



Presented by @reysupremousa



️ Friday,… pic.twitter.com/tQfUX4O2Y4 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) September 7, 2023

Gamebred Bareknuckle: dos Santos vs. Werdum Quick Results:

265 lbs.: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

170 lbs.: Anthony Njokuani vs. Brandon Jenkins

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Joel Bauman

135 lbs.: Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems

145 lbs.: Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8 - Dos Santos vs Werdum Play-By-Play Updates:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Anthony Njokuani vs. Brandon Jenkins

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Maki Pitolo vs. Joel Bauman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more on Gamebred Bareknuckle and the upcoming event this weekend in Jacksonville click here.