Tyson Fury changes tune, open to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones MMA fights: ‘I’d be a lot more devastating’

Tyson Fury is ready to test himself in mixed martial arts (MMA) if necessary.

Before Fury ever does so, however, he’ll first have to get through arguably MMA’s best big man, Francis Ngannou, in a crossover spectacle next month (Oct. 28, 2023). The boxing match will be Fury’s first of 2023 since earning a 10th round technical knockout against Derek Chisora in December 2022.

Originally, the 35-year-old Heavyweight boxing great didn’t seem so keen on the idea of changing sports but ahead of his big crossover match is letting it be known that he’s familiar with more than just boxing ... to a degree.

“I told you I’d go in the cage with Ngannou, for sure,” Fury told Top Rank Boxing ahead of his pre-fight press conference with Ngannou. “And I would fight Jon Jones also in a cage if the money was right. [The four-ounce gloves] would make me a lot more devastating and it’s something that I’m quite accustomed to. Like I said, me and my brother, we’re always wrestling up and down. Loads of us, we’re always punching all of each other.

“None of us have got any skill like trained for MMA or anything, we’ve all been boxers, but it’s something that we’ve always been involved in. Always. Even in the gym today. We always bring in big lads for wrestling. No Heavyweights do that. Bring in all the big lads for wrestling. But guess what they’re gonna do these Heavyweights? They’re gonna come in and grab me like this. They’re gonna lean on me and when I do it to them they seem to be all f—ked up but when they do it to me I’m like, ‘Haha, been here before! Come on! Get your hips down, get under it.’”

The expected big payday for both men will also be Ngannou’s first time in action in 2023, having not fought since successfully defending his title via unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane in January 2022 (watch highlights). According to Ngannou, a rematch clause is in place for a boxing sequel should he defeat Fury. If they were to collide in MMA, it would theoretically have to take place in Professional Fighters League (PFL) since Ngannou signed with the promotion earlier this year.